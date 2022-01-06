‘Vib-Ribbon” is one of the most brilliant rhythm games to ever exist. It is also one of the least substantial commercial rhythm games to ever exist. The entirety of “Vib-Ribbon” fits into 27 megabytes, a miniscule amount of space by the standard of the 700 MB CD-ROM it was released on; most of that is devoted to the on-disc soundtrack, which contains all of seven playable songs and a few jingles clocking in at under 20 minutes of total audio. The visuals consist of a single 3D model, a line, and some shapes in the background, all of which have no textures and are made to look like vector graphics from twenty years before even “Vib-Ribbon’s” 1999 release. There are four different kinds of obstacles, each with their own assigned button for the player to avoid. That’s it.
The reasoning for this is precisely what makes “Vib-Ribbon” so great: other “NanaOn-Sha” games like “Parappa” the “Rapper” had pitifully short runtimes, so “Vib-Ribbon” counteracts this by including a level generator that can read any song off of any CD and generate a consistent level exclusive to its particular file. On a PS1, this means you can swap out the “Vib-Ribbon” disc with any CD and play both at the same time — and the trick carries over to the PSN rerelease on PS3. In spite of its core simplicity, it turns into a replayable and deep experience just out of the genius of the level generator; patterns in the level will form, with clear correlations to the rhythm of the song, but they’ll throw some curveballs to keep you from getting complacent. On top of messing with the placement of obstacles, this means obstacles will combine, slide along the track, change movement speed, distort as you take damage, and even spin around to throw you off. Some level of rhythm becomes needed, but neither rhythm nor visual reaction become the exclusive focus. The level generator also reacts to styles. Experimenting with different genres and artists becomes a phase of the game in itself — YMO’s “Pure Jam” and the Sex Pistols’ “Bodies” led to some of my favorite results, leaving Vibri the vector rabbit to feverishly skip along to lines about ugly bread and packets in lavatories. Playing through entire albums is a hefty challenge as well, although I can confirm that Rolling Stones songs rarely make for very difficult levels.
“Vib-Ribbon” has never received the fanfare or availability it deserved, and its series continues to languish in obscurity despite the broader recognition it’s gotten. They might not be as compelling or technically doable, but I’d love to see “Mojib-Ribbon” or “Vib-Ripple” get wider releases, as they took a similar experimental approach (the former focusing on lyrics and the latter ceasing to be a rhythm game at all). The style is charming, the concept is amazing, and the gameplay is intuitive but deep. Consider this a universal recommendation: if you are somehow lucky enough to have the chance to get your hands on a copy of “Vib-Ribbon” under any circumstances at all, do so immediately.
Gaget is a video game developer and critic.