Redfall

Redfall falls flat in just about every way imaginable with poor mission design, a lackluster open world and a veritable infestation of bugs. Matt Buxton screenshot

If there’s one thing that I really love in video games, it’s a good cooperative multiplayer game where you and some friends can team up to take on anything whether it’s robbing a casino in Grand Theft Auto Online, digging for valuable gems on hostile planets in Deep Rock Galactic, hunting for ghosts in cabins in Phasmophobia or battling skittering hordes of ratmen in Vermintide.

I hoped Redfall, the latest game to hit the Xbox Game Pass service, would be the latest addition to that special club. It has all the pieces: It’s a cooperative open-world game where you and up to three other players armed with supernatural abilities take on a nefarious vampire cult that has taken over a sleepy island off the coast of New England.