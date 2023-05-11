If there’s one thing that I really love in video games, it’s a good cooperative multiplayer game where you and some friends can team up to take on anything whether it’s robbing a casino in Grand Theft Auto Online, digging for valuable gems on hostile planets in Deep Rock Galactic, hunting for ghosts in cabins in Phasmophobia or battling skittering hordes of ratmen in Vermintide.
I hoped Redfall, the latest game to hit the Xbox Game Pass service, would be the latest addition to that special club. It has all the pieces: It’s a cooperative open-world game where you and up to three other players armed with supernatural abilities take on a nefarious vampire cult that has taken over a sleepy island off the coast of New England.
Unfortunately, it falls flat in just about every way imaginable with poor mission design, a lackluster open world and a veritable infestation of bugs. The best thing about it is that you can play it with an Xbox Game Pass subscription rather than dropping an unthinkable $70 on it.
From the developers of the time-traveling Deathloop and creative shooters Prey and Dishonored, I see a lot of the basic trappings of the other games but none of the life. Where those games had a huge collection of unique and interesting weapons and abilities that encouraged players to get creative, Redfall often feels like little more than a shooting gallery with the depth of a cardboard cutout target.
Sure, you can pick from a handful of characters each with their own unique abilities, but the world is so bland, the missions are so simple and the enemies are so dumb that it frequently seems like a good pistol and a few headshots are more than enough to get you from one vampire hive to another. It would be one thing if each mission was challenging or the enemies did more than run at you with no sense of self-preservation, but that’s just not the case.
It didn’t take long for the game to start to feel like a chore to play, which only encouraged me to find the paths of least resistance before putting it down altogether.
And the story — what little of it there is — is simply not interesting or engaging. Told mostly through slideshow-like cutscenes and rambling non-player characters that also feel about as engaging as a cardboard cutout, there are just no real surprises or depth.
And all of that, honestly, might be bearable if the multiplayer was fun. I’ve certainly poured many hours into otherwise so-so games because I was having a good time with friends, but not here. While it’s easy enough to join up with friends on a technical level, we never really saw good reason to.
First, the enemies are generally not challenging or overwhelming enough to require the extra guns, so it ends up just being a race to see who can get the shot off first. Second, the open-world design that seems to be inviting players to approach combat encounters however they want often just means we get separated while one person goes in guns blazing while the other sneaks around looking for an unguarded side entrance only to find out the Rambo-style player has already cleared everything out.
But the gravest error when it comes to multiplayer is that the story progress is only tied to the player hosting the game. That means if you and some friends start the game out together and pour several hours working through the bland missions, they’ll still be stuck at the starting missions once they return to their game. When everything else is a source of frustration, this really pushes it over the top for me.
Honestly, Redfall seems better suited for a wholly single-player experience where you can play the game and explore the world at your own pace. The game isn’t all bad and has some fun atmospheric moments that really show some promise if only the developers leaned more into the eerie Salem-y, Steven King-y-ness of the setting and world. Who doesn’t like a dose of occult cosmic horror?
Unfortunately, the developers didn’t do that and, instead, everything just feels confused. It seems like the developer was trying to do too many things at once without doing any one thing all that well. Perhaps there’s a future where the developers tighten things up and give us a reason to come back, but until then it’ll be gathering dust while I’m teaming up with friends and playing the classics.
Platforms: PC (reviewed), Xbox Series X and S
Price: $70, but included in Xbox Game Pass subscription
Release Date: May 1, 2023