Sylvie and Hubol are two of the weirder independent game developers out there. Their works tend to be sarcastic, unwelcoming to broader audiences, and highly offbeat, usually experimenting within certain genres or focusing on unpopular mechanics. It's no surprise, then, that their collaboration is profoundly strange and individual.
"Clockwork Calamity in Mushroom World: What Would You Do If the Time Stopped Ticking?" starts its 10-hour journey by crashing headfirst into the player. All of its specific aspects — the need to collect clock hands, the tower you're supposed to place them in, the ability to bounce-climb while platforming, the central mushroom-trading economy and its associated power-ups, rare mushrooms, inventory management, quests, and Mushroom Zones — are introduced in a short span of time with explanations that half-suffice. What follows is a relaxing and fascinating progression of finding new areas, acquiring upgrades, resolving daisy-chained quests, revealing secrets, and learning the ins and outs of the various oddball ideas peppered throughout the game. While Hubol's wonky electronic soundtrack did start to wear on me after a while, the distinctively simple visuals, intriguing puzzles, and well-developed cast kept me invested.
The daunting, expansive Mushroom Zones slowly turn into combination resource-buffets and playgrounds as you progress from standard platforming to throwing mushrooms to flying around with ease. The dense web of puzzles woven at the beginning thins as you reach the end of each thread — which the hint system can often expedite significantly. There are even a number of completely superfluous elements, such as drive-able vehicles, working dice, an in-game boombox with its own exclusive songs, and a museum you can rob exactly once per real-world day. "Dense" is definitely the proper word for it; no space, even including the occasional joke area, feels like it exists without purpose, and the whole game is bereft of filler or unnecessary repetition (except for some light optional excess mushroom-searching).
"Clockwork Calamity in Mushroom World" is like a complicated knot of twine you unravel as it goes on, revealing more of the personality and variety at the center with each iota of give. There's an undercurrent of cynicism and mournfulness beneath the cutesy exterior, revealed through emotional little moments and hidden bits of exposition — the titular conflict of time stopping has resulted in a world where only the player seems to have any real agency, many of the NPCs feel (sometimes deeply-rooted) unspoken dissatisfaction, and several incompetent villains try to cause chaos to virtually no effect. In one of the background songs, Hubol even calls the titular Clockwork Calamity "the end of the world" as far as the universe of the game is concerned.
"Clockwork Calamity in Mushroom World" justifies its months of off-and-on development, position as one of Sylvie's first games on Steam (as well as Hubol's first), and $12 price tag quite nicely. Like an ambitious freeware game made commercial, it takes engaging ideas a good distance, containing shades of "La-Mulana," "Cave Story" and Sylvie and Hubol's earlier work. It's one of the more interesting platformers I've played in a while, though it'll take some patience and experience to get into, and I recommend it if you're looking for something more laid-back.
Gaget is a video game developer and critic. He is a neutral game reviewer.
If You Play
Platform - PC, Mac, Linux (Steam, itch.io)
Price - $12
Internet usage (accounts for download size) - 324 MB (PC), 326 MB (Linux) -330 MB (Mac)
ESRB Rating - N/A
Genre (if applicable) - Puzzle-Plaformer
Developer - Sylvie & Hubol
Challenge - Light
Novelty - Moderate
Polish - Moderate