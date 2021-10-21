Suda51’s games are all baffling in an intriguing way. The utter bewilderment his audience experiences is one of the few aspects of his work that is universally agreed upon. It should come as no surprise, then, that game reviewers are facing yet another challenge in terms of evaluating “No More Heroes III.”
A consistent quality of Suda51’s games is an emphasis on implication. Though his games’ unique stylistic elements are upfront and cognitively noisy, the substance of their stories and mechanics is usually hidden beneath a layer of abstraction. The result is a game that gets far more narrative mileage out of the shorter amount of text than other games. Coupled with the vague continuity of Suda51’s games, this can often get confusing to players who aren’t paying as much attention as possible — but it’s part of his games’ appeal.
The trouble with “No More Heroes III,” at least for reviewers who desperately want thought-provoking statements in our video games, is that it is shallow compared to his other games. Though characters are developed in very implicit ways, the number of narrative concepts on display has rather blatantly dropped. “No More Heroes III,” plot-wise, has little of Suda51’s trademark dark side to it, making it perhaps the most baffling of all. While there’s a good degree of characterization in it, there aren’t many clear themes. Following the fan-celebrated “Travis Strikes Again,” “No More Heroes III” deliberately swerves in another direction entirely, toward a snide-but-apt parody of itself and the dominant culture surrounding it.
Suda51 announced “Travis Strikes Again” at the first Nintendo-Switch presentation in January 2017, and was the first person to walk onstage. “Travis Strikes Again” and “No More Heroes III” received tons of promotion via Nintendo, including interviews, features in several Nintendo Directs and even content in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” Given Nintendo’s return to being a powerful platform owner via the Switch eShop and the informal “Switch Calendar” (at least one major first-party release per quarter, sometimes as many as one or more major releases per month), Grasshopper Manufacture had gotten some of the cheapest and most important marketing they will ever have access to. Suda51’s expanding list of connections allowed him to collaborate with SWERY on “Hotel Barcelona” (which he got Devolver Digital to green light after announcing it) and the entire all-star team list for “No More Heroes III” (Masanori Ushiki, Darick Robertson and Mari Shimazaki, among many others.) The creation of the indie-inspired “Travis Strikes Again” was just the thing needed to put Suda51 on top of the video game world again and keep this years-long project going, and its references to other Grasshopper Manufacture games were generally well-received. To contrast with “Travis Strikes Again” and the way it pokes fun at its own circumstances, “No More Heroes III” takes a more commercial approach, tinged with irony and mockery. Suda51 is actively jabbing at the game production system from the inside.
“No More Heroes III” takes the series formula and amps it up to eleven immediately. Travis isn’t fighting assassins, but rather 10 “Thanos-level galactic superheroes” invading from the edges of space. Said heroes live atop a giant tower in a shiny cybernetic cityscape, and Travis must fight them and their evil minions until there are no more heroes. The game blatantly parodies Netflix, the MCU, information-age consumer engagement methods, AAA open-world game design, and many other media elements. The graphics and plot all mimic popular superhero movies to drive the point home, and the entire game is framed as a streamed TV series. The presentation is this Adult Swim maximalist maelstrom of garish colors, designs and art styles with a great soundtrack, incorporating a myriad flourishes into every aspect. The majority of the game is a long string of shaggy-dog-story plot threads that go nowhere (including a staggering number of stolen kills used to shoehorn in nonsensical lore bosses), which mocks the mainstream culture industry’s (mainly Marvel/Disney) use of individual works as anticlimactic and cobbled-together shallow advertisements for each other. There’s even a post-credits stinger that sets up another game and makes no sense at all!
Gameplay combines the best elements of every “No More Heroes” game, with faster combat, additional strategy and more complex and challenging enemies. The span of time between bosses is largely chosen by the player, and a boss select is always available. Job mini-games and assassination defense missions are back, providing fun diversions from the core game, and several collectibles and side quests are included. Whole boss fights will go in absurd directions that just improve them all the more. The cutscenes revel in their own ridicule. Everything in “No More Heroes III” is optimized to be as bizarre, flashy and player-oriented as possible, which further underlines its commercial — and general artistic ambition. It still has some bugs (a lot of in-engine cutscenes have jarring abnormalities, and seeing all of Travis’s motel can take the better part of three loading screens), but I remain dumbfounded as to how Grasshopper Manufacture pulled it off. “No More Heroes III” is an expansive, audio-visually dense, spine-tinglingly perfected vision of the 20-hour action game.
Its insanity surpasses Bayonetta, and its style is on par with Persona 5. Even when Suda51 deliberately makes his work as dumbed-down and “self-defeating” as possible, he somehow manages to pack it with personality. I consider “No More Heroes III” a must-play game for Switch, for the excellent parody and the sheer moment-to-moment experience. Twenty hours passed by in a flash.
Gaget is a video game developer and critic. He is a neutral game reviewer.