One of my earliest experiences with playing video games in Alaska — and my first introduction to the frustration of cheap internet plans in Alaska — was the launch of Diablo III in May 2012. While I was hesitant about the always-online state of the game and its predatory real-money auction house, I was long-time fan of the franchise and bought the collector’s edition along with a copy for my brother.

After plenty of internet troubleshooting, I fell in love with the basic moment-to-moment gameplay. The abilities were punchy, the painterly art style was unique and it was just fun to mow through hordes of Diablo and their minions. Everything else about the game, though, was ... not great.