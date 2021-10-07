Despite the challenge I found in writing a mostly spoiler-free review of “Bear’s Restaurant,” I immediately decided to cover another minimalist adventure game about people tragically dying: “Haru to Shura.” Programmed by Daisuke “Pixel” Amaya (of “Cave Story” fame) and otherwise completely made by Kiyoko “Miyako Shuppan” Kawanaka (of “CATharsis,” “Penguin’s Dogma,” and the “Kero Blaster” series), “Haru to Shura” is short, linear, and takes up all of 7 MB of storage space. There are five endings, encouraging repeat playthroughs, but in practice all but one of them are more like non-standard game overs.
The plot regards a high-schooler named Chihiro, who ends up in a sort of small upscale netherworld after witnessing a suicide. Said netherworld, Eden, is allegedly bereft of all pain and “impurity” until a mysterious figure starts committing murders.
There’s not much more I can say about the plot without spoiling things. It goes in a couple interesting directions, containing engaging images and themes, but Eden and the primary protagonists are kind of trite and done as ideas. The way they’re presented is a lot more subdued and interesting. There’s an active effort by the main characters to underreact to the tragedies unfolding around them, and they try to resolve conflicts with more of a vague, haphazard improvisation than anything else. Eden is really cramped (the changing walls of the area are actually a major plot point), and features a stark dichotomy between the idyllic indoors and the threatening outdoors. Eden is also a place where money literally grows on trees. Though well-characterized, the residents of Eden seem deliberately “off,” failing to understand basic concepts of human existence and living one monotonous routine. The bulk of “Haru to Shura” is less focused on insisting that you feel sad and more concerned about implying sadness, showing objectively horrifying or lamentable turns of events in the most emotionally dry ways possible. Even the choices that lead to the various side endings all feel arbitrary when first given.
The graphical style and soundtrack are two powerful parts of this surreal tone as well. While the central building in Eden usually plays the same incessant, saccharine tune, most other areas have no music at all (excepting cutscenes). The visuals emphasize this feeling of loneliness; though there are occasional portraits for more visceral moments, most things are abstracted and simplified. The standard sprites for the characters lack actual faces, and they’re all portrayed in silhouette, which emphasizes the “This is a video game and you will remember that this is a video game” aesthetic common in Pixel’s works as well as the emotional distance between every player in the story.
All of these things being said about it, though, I think “Haru to Shura” won’t be the kind of game most people will “like,” per se. Even “Bear’s Restaurant,” which acknowledged its own lack of “difficult puzzles, exciting battles or epic cutscenes”, made regular attempts to get people to cry. In a way, I think this makes “Haru to Shura” even more respectable. A lot like the “Kero Blaster” games, its story makes an admirable effort to do a lot with a little. It tackles serious topics in a spare, morbidly-clinical way. In a game industry zeitgeist where the fast-track to critical acclaim is just making something really, obviously sad, it takes a self-sabotaging level of tact to say that hidden misery is a worthy tragedy of its own. While I can never be certain that I fully “got” “Haru to Shura,” I know that I got something out of it, which is more than I can say for some of its contemporaries. I look forward to seeing more work from Kawanaka and Amaya in future.