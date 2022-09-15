The one-man martial arts rampage has long been a fixture of movies and video games, getting a pure distillation in the latest run of movies like “John Wick” and “The Raid” where your world-weary hero who wanted nothing more than to leave his history of beating people up behind him is called into action to beat people up — usually fictional Russian gangs — after things get personal.

It’s about a surefire formula as any nowadays, and it’s found its latest iteration in the bonkers video game brawler Midnight Fight Express that takes you on a long night of punching, kicking and grappling your way through the city to take down the crime boss and his army of gangs, corrupt cops and psychos.