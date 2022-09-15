The one-man martial arts rampage has long been a fixture of movies and video games, getting a pure distillation in the latest run of movies like “John Wick” and “The Raid” where your world-weary hero who wanted nothing more than to leave his history of beating people up behind him is called into action to beat people up — usually fictional Russian gangs — after things get personal.
It’s about a surefire formula as any nowadays, and it’s found its latest iteration in the bonkers video game brawler Midnight Fight Express that takes you on a long night of punching, kicking and grappling your way through the city to take down the crime boss and his army of gangs, corrupt cops and psychos.
And, like all good action flicks, it’s told in flashbacks with your character — known, appropriately, as Babyface — in shackles in a police interrogation room. Once the fearsome right-hand man of the nefarious crime boss, Babyface was sent on the path of vengeance once a talking drone — called Droney— arrived at his apartment and activated Babyface’s repressed memories.
The story is above-average window dressing with enough intrigue to keep you engaged throughout the 40 different stages that will have you battling everything from lowly bozos to special forces to zombies and rat men. Oh, right, this game doesn’t exactly take itself seriously and is loaded with nods to just about every other video game and movie that shows just how passionate solo developer, Jacob Dzwinel, is about this genre. But it doesn’t rest on the references.
The moment-to-moment gameplay is a blast with a truly massive number of unique animations and ways to approach the combat. The combat system draws on the fantastically cinematic combat of the Batman: Arkham games where you’ll be mixing up your attacks with counters and other combos that seamlessly flow together in a way that few video games can achieve.
But where it diverges from Batman in a good way is its less-rigid approach. Where your combos in Batman would be disrupted if you smashed the wrong button and some henchman would clobber the Dark Knight in the back of his head and send him crumpling to the ground, “Midnight Fight Express” feels more forgiving and adaptable. Sure, that baddie might be winding up a big devastating hit on you and you should hit the counter button or dodge out of the way, but you can also just punch him first or tap the item button to kick a nearby trashcan into their face.
It makes for an experience that feels less like a delicate dance and more like a frenetic and messy fight. Less Neo weightlessly fighting a horde of Agent Smith clones in “The Matrix Reloaded” and more the gritty, imperfect bus fight scene from “Nobody.”
Of course, if you’re the true diehard completionist you can replay every level to unlock achievements and hit the perfect score. When I was a younger gamer, I certainly would have been tempted to try to do that, but I was glad that I just haphazardly brawled my way through the story campaign on the standard difficulty during my playthrough. After all, it’s more fun to be the action hero than to beat your head against a level in search of the top score.
Game: Midnight Fight Express
Platforms: PC (reviewed), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Price: $20 or free with Xbox Games Pass subscription
Release Date: Aug. 23, 2022