After a long run of mechanically complex video games with vague, sparse storylines like “Elden Ring,” I’ve been looking for a good ol’ popcorn game to settle in and enjoy.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which released last fall, matches that bill and then some. With a streamlined combat system, straight-forward level design and an engaging story that plays to the strengths of the rag-tag group of intergalactic superheroes, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is just a surprisingly great single-player game that is a must-play for fans of the franchise and one of the best superhero games since the “Batman: Arkham” series.
Before I dive in, though, it’s important to note that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is its own version of the universe distinct from the Chris Pratt-led movies. While I was worried that they’d feel like cheap knockoffs of their Hollywood counterparts, this game’s Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, is still a smart-talking hopeless romantic, Gamora is still the ice-cold assassin and Groot is still, well, he is Groot.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy finds the crew well into their adventures. They’re hard on their luck after a deal went sour and are working to pay off their debts before a bomb strapped to the Milano — their trusty spaceship — blows up. Oh, and they might just happen to save the galaxy along the way.
It’s a fun story that doesn’t overstay its welcome at any point. There’s a great cast of characters, locations and villains that keeps things fresh and moving quickly throughout the game.
As far as gameplay goes, you’ll only be in direct control of Star-Lord who has a set of different gear, abilities and dual pistols that can all be upgraded and switched out to match your desired playstyle. Each mission, you’ll have your pick of the rest of the team — Rocket, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer and Groot (with most later missions including everyone)—to accompany you. They’ll handle most of combat themselves, but you can call on them to deliver punishing blows like Rocket’s, well, rocket attacks and Groot can root enemies in place and make them vulnerable to follow-up attacks.
It’s a fun system that when combined with the variety of Star-Lord’s powers, keeps you on your toes and juggling abilities, allies and weapons from encounter to encounter. There were times, at first, where I found some of the options — Star-Lord has four abilities and your team each has their own set of abilities — a bit daunting to control, but as I learned more about what worked on what enemies it smoothed out and made for some great battles.
There’s also plenty of Guardians of the Galaxy touches both in and out of combat. There’s loads of cross talk as the team goes up against tough enemies and explore levels that really enforces just how much personality each character has.
As Star-Lord, you’ll be building up a meter to call your team into a huddle — whether they’re amped up for the fight and need a final push or are overwhelmed and doubting themselves — and have a shot at giving them a pep talk. Pick the right of the two options and you’ll come out of it with a massive boost to power that can turn the tides of a close battle — complete with one of Guardian’s iconic 80s songs. Each and every time, it was a blast.
In total, the game is far from the most complex out there. The levels are gorgeous and widely varied but are also very linear with few opportunities to explore (or get lost). That might be a knock for some, but I really enjoyed having a game that had some guardrails on it.
Really, what keeps “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” so enjoyable is that it has a great story and well-realized characters. They all stand as fully realized characters that end up having a bit more room to breathe and dig into during the roughly 20 hours I spent with the game.
If You Play
Game: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Rating: 4 out of 5
Platforms: PlayStation 5 (reviewed), PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch
Price: $60
Release Date: Oct. 26, 2021
ESRB Rating: Teen