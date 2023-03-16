Lumencraft

In Lumencraft, you’ll play as a miner sent into a subterranean alien world filled with veins of metal and crystal (the titular lumen) and hives of angry alien insects. Matt Buxton screenshot

 Matt Buxton screenshot

Mining, base building and chunky graphics. Name a more iconic trio in the world of indie video games. In a space that was defined by greats like Minecraft and Don’t Starve, it’s hard to stand out in 2023.

And with chunky graphics, base building, mining and a direct top-down camera, Lumencraft doesn’t do much to stand out at first glance. It doesn’t have the splashy hooks that many other games does, but where it makes up is in its execution from missions and level design to the deeply satisfying mining mechanic.