One of the great things about cartoons like “Adventure Time” or “Over the Garden Wall” is their exploration of childhood imagination and wonder, bringing inspiration from afternoons spent exploring the backyard or turning the couch cushions into a fort.
Point-and-click adventure game “Lost in Play” stands up with the best, bringing fantastic animation and art to a fantastical trip of two siblings as they get lost in their imagination that stays engaging — and challenging — from start to end.
“Lost in Play” has a simple-enough set-up. It’s a lazy afternoon and Gal has to find a way to pry her brother, Toto, away from the video games to have an adventure. In the classic point-and-click adventure set up, you’ll have to wander around the house and yard to find the necessary things to piece together to get his attention — which would be a cardboard hat to look like a monstrous antlered bear.
And then it’s quickly off into the world of imagination as the two travel through stage after lovingly animated stage, each filled with colorful characters and new, interesting puzzles.
Each scene feels a bit like a toy playset with things to press, characters to interact with and puzzles to piece together. Usually, the solution to move forward into the next scene is relatively obvious — scare away the bear, free your brother from the giant fish, rebuild the flying machine in the desert — and you have to work your way backward to find all the pieces and interactions to get you there. Thankfully, there’s not very many red herrings, and characters are pretty clear in what they’re asking for.
While the solutions to each area typically play out largely linearly, I found the pacing of it all to be very nice and I never found myself completely stumped.
Some of the puzzles, though, ended up being considerably more challenging than I would have expected. While some are basic permutations on brain-teaser puzzles— think the whole “How do you get your fox, chicken and bag of corn across the river?” type of puzzles — there are others that pit you in a strategic game against the computer. The sliding crab connect four game played against an absolutely ruthless pirate seagull was particularly challenging and I’m still not entirely sure how I solved that one.
All along the way, though, there’s an option to get a clue if you need one and I really appreciated that they were more hints than straight-up solutions. Still, if you’re really hitting your head against the wall with that scallywag seagull the game seems to eventually give you the option of skipping the puzzle.
Overall, though, it’s just really solid puzzle design with many accomplishing the great feat of teaching you the trick of the puzzle along the way, so you usually leave with a good sense of accomplishment rather than an ulcer.
As an entire package, “Lost in Play” is an absolutely gorgeous game that’s light-hearted and makes sitting down with it its own little adventure into imagination.
Platforms: PC (reviewed), Nintendo Switch
Release Date: Aug. 23, 2021