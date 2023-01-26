One of the great things about cartoons like “Adventure Time” or “Over the Garden Wall” is their exploration of childhood imagination and wonder, bringing inspiration from afternoons spent exploring the backyard or turning the couch cushions into a fort.

Point-and-click adventure game “Lost in Play” stands up with the best, bringing fantastic animation and art to a fantastical trip of two siblings as they get lost in their imagination that stays engaging — and challenging — from start to end.