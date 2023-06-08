LEGO 2K Drive

LEGO 2K Drive all has the charm of “The LEGO Movie,” which seems to understand what makes LEGO so special. Matt Buxton screenshot

The moment I heard about LEGO 2K Drive — an open-world racing game with heavy inspiration from Mario Kart and the fantastic LEGO movies — I knew I had to play it.

LEGO was a huge part of my childhood and, judging by the several sets sitting on my office shelf, a big part of my adulthood, too, and combining it with an arcade racing game seems like a dream come true. And, for the most part, it really is but the game is held back by a frustrating approach to how it gives out LEGO bricks.