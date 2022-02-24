I’ve always been a Wario fiend. Everything I’ve played from the WarioWare team has been a memorable, distinct and tightly-paced experience. Given my high expectations, “WarioWare: Get It Together!” impressed me and then some. From its intuitive mechanics, to its chaotic multiplayer modes, to its wonderfully wacky charm, it’s another home run and one I’ll keep in my case at all times.
“WarioWare: Get It Together!” returns to the arcade style the series is known for: rapidly switching between dozens of short microgames in multiple competitive levels. However, it puts a new twist on the formula by making each stage’s central character playable. Building up a crew of Wario’s employees, the player navigates different control schemes and challenges to escape a bug-infested digital world. On top of collecting characters, the player can also complete bonus challenges to get Wario Coins. Wario Coins can be used to unlock “Prezzies,” which can be given to crew members to unlock new color palettes. The Prezzies system in particular adds a lot to the WarioWare formula.
It cemented an idea in my mind, which I generally find more interesting than a lot of Nintendo games themselves.
As a game developer, I find the pattern in Nintendo’s releases on Switch fascinating in an equally intrigued and morbid way. There has been a steady stream of releases from independent and third-party developers on the Switch eShop, to such a point that its saturation rivals that of Steam. Every few months since the Switch release, there has been a first-party exclusive; this has required a lot of bureaucratic finagling and often comes at significant costs (although the truly huge blockbusters have largely been spared from this system). Many of these releases (“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” for example) use a steady stream of small collectibles and upgrades to keep players going in a manner not dissimilar to an idle game. “WarioWare: Get It Together!” is no different. Using its “Prezzies” system (“Prezzies” are unlockable items in Wario world), it manages to stretch its average player retention time several times over.
This method of collectible-centered design is becoming absurdly common in the industry at large and is something I find brilliant and unnerving.
On the one hand, the structure of something like “Super Mario Odyssey” is the final realization of how to turn a 20-hour video game into something you can feasibly play on a portable console. On the other, a world already rapidly accelerating in often asinine directions to please investors is now being packaged and sold more effectively in a cultural space that people have less contempt for. When games use design to turn themselves into a ludic drug, there is an underlying awareness that mobile games are the current state of gambling — they are creatively diminutive and want little more than to hook players. While console gaming has become steadily destigmatized and the Disney of the medium applies the same tactics complete with an MCU-level hype machine, the notion that there is nothing better in life than “getting the thing” becomes further entrenched within the souls of a generation.
As of right now, Nintendo is hardly trying to exploit everyone. I believe that at present, their motive in designing their games the way they do is that of creating more practical portable experiences. Frankly, it works. I’m just concerned that it wouldn’t take much to tip them over — that one day all of this will have imprinted people for later actuation in their lives.
“WarioWare: Get It Together!” is a great game. I give it a universal recommendation, even at its price point.
Gaget is a video game developer and critic.