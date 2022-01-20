As anyone who’s played all the way through a Super Monkey Ball game will tell you, they get evil fast. Behind the cutesy exterior of the series lies a deep and varied kit of level designs and quirks, ones that can rapidly shift from deceptively intuitive to hair-tearingly difficult and back again almost at random. The latest game, “Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania,” is the exemplar of this. Featuring all the levels from “Super Monkey Ball,” “Super Monkey Ball 2,” and “Super Monkey Ball Deluxe,” the enormous main campaign gracefully reaches peaks and valleys of challenge while keeping a low number of variables to manage.
Unless you spend a massive amount of in-game currency to unlock the ability to jump, your controls amount to tilting the world and nothing else, and what few other mechanics there are do a lot with a little. Using moving objects, switches, and its ruthless physics engine, “Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania” supported over 10 hours of compelling gameplay in its main mode, which I somehow managed to play through just fine on a laptop keyboard alone.
Unlike in “Banana Blitz HD,” I rarely brute-forced levels, because playing methodically was incentivized; spamming the jump button was no longer as viable an option as actually paying attention to the level design, so I was able to appreciate how much minor things impacted the challenge.
“Super Monkey Ball” levels are usually designed more around how they look than anything else, and will often complicate things significantly for visual effect. This makes the stages more memorable to play as well as more interesting to look at, since half the battle is analyzing the set piece. It doesn’t always work — some of them are outright stupid, like “Switch Inferno” or “Coin Slots,” but the vast majority create interesting conflicts with twists as simple as moving pieces of ground or making them spin.
As a general rule of thumb, I tend to find a “Super Monkey Ball” level fun as long as the goal doesn’t move. On top of its bizarre borderline screen-saver backgrounds and peppy dance music soundtrack, this adds that much more identity to the “Super Monkey Ball” experience, however off-kilter and riddled with sticking points nit may be. Then there are its party games, which are largely the same ones as in every “Super Monkey Ball” — a couple misses and a couple hits, enough for passing an afternoon but not much beyond that.
“Banana Mania” makes some significant improvements over the original “Super Monkey Ball” trilogy. Its UI is revamped, its soundtrack is remixed, and it adds several new unlockable characters and modes as well as actual reliable camera control. I recommend it to everyone who doesn’t have a GameCube, PS2, or original Xbox, since Deluxe will often run you far less than “Banana Mania’s” apt $30 price point. A literal return to form for the Super Monkey Ball series and a welcome deviation from Ryu Ga Gotoku’s strings of Sonics and Yakuzas, one I look forward to revisiting in future. Amazing that this was entirely developed in quarantine.
