In the last two weeks since my last column about “Elden Ring,” I’ve played nothing but more “Elden Ring.” It’s still a deep and engaging experience that has me completely hooked with its expansive and mysterious open world. With 20 more hours under my belt, hundreds of deaths, a couple rage quits and fewer bosses slayed than I’d like to admit given my time in the game, I want to use this column as an opportunity to share what I’ve learned to help you as you quest into the shattered Lands Between.
“Elden Ring” is an unapologetically difficult game that lacks the normal difficulty options of other games, meaning it’s easy for the game to feel oppressive and unfair. With approach-it-however-you-want open world, there’s a lot you can do to make it easier ... or far, far more difficult.
Keeping a level head, learning more and knowing some of the tricks is the key to success.
Don’t button mash!
One of the most important things to master on your journey is the art of dodging through attacks. While you can definitely defend yourself with shields and bulky plate armor, one of the most surefire ways of staying safe is rolling, which provides you with a brief moment of invincibility that protects you from nearly every enemy’s attacks. But getting the timing right can be tricky — especially with plenty of bosses that have long and deceiving wind-up animations — and it can feel easier to just mash the roll button wildly. While that may get the job done in some cases, it quickly saps your stamina that you need for delivering the counterattack. It’s better to get a feel of the timing and dodge once when it’s right. It takes practice, but it’s the best way to stand toe-to-toe with the baddest of enemies.
The same goes for attacks. While it may be enticing to mash away on your opponent during their openings, going too far can leave you drained of stamina and vulnerable to their punishing attacks. It’s important to keep an eye on your stamina — something you’ll eventually get the feel for without having to literally keep an eye on the stamina bar — and the enemy’s own animations to know when to retreat and get ready to roll through their attacks.
The bottom line is to keep a level, but I won’t blame you for panicking. I certainly still do.
Be sneaky!
One of the great things about this being an open-world game is that there is a TON of different ways to approach things. There’s frequently alternative and hidden paths that can make it possible to skip entire dungeons (which I wouldn’t recommend as the dungeons are really fun and frequently have critical rewards and upgrades). But the biggest thing to remember is that there’s plenty of opportunities to sneak around some of the toughest enemies. That key to get into the academy guarded by a menacing dragon that you can’t even imagine how you’d begin to beat it? Try sneaking up behind him, snatching the key and bolting away on horseback when it realizes what you’ve done!
Explore!
The world of “Elden Ring” is absolutely gigantic and packed with hidden secrets, dungeons, bosses and upgrades to explore at your own pace. If you’re running into a real challenge, it never hurts to take a break and explore the world with an eye out for merchants, hidden side dungeons and other points of interest. The game does a really good job at telegraphing what might be of interest from long distances, but it doesn’t have the traditional mission log that other games have. In almost all cases, it’s on you to follow the clues to the next mission. That said, there’s a few cases where characters will mark a point on a map or give you a segment of the map to chase. Follow those! They’re almost always critical upgrades or ways to advance the story that you shouldn’t miss. Also, it’s important to note that your map will only fill out when you find map fragments located next to obelisks along roadsides. Luckily, the game map will give you a good hint at where to find them.
Also, be sure to talk to characters in the world several times. They’ll frequently have extra things to say and more hints to give if you keep talking with them, advancing their story. Don’t give up until they start repeating themselves!
Take part in the community!
The world of “Elden Ring” is absolutely massive and filled with secrets that the average player would be hard-pressed to figure out for themselves. That’s why chatting with friends who are playing the game, checking out the in-game messages players leave for each other and checking out YouTube videos and other posts is part of the fun. There’s something particularly fun about hearing your brother yell over the voice chat “Oh NO! That bear’s chasing me and it’s catching up! Oh no, now it’s suplexing me!” Plus, you can always invite other players to help you through particularly tough bosses.
But just be careful. It’s not only easy to spoil things but you can also get bogged down with too many options. Don’t worry about missing out on a quest or two. Plus, there’s always the new game+ modes.
Take a break!
When the going gets rough and things get particularly frustrating, whether it be the 20th attempt to beat that ultra-tricky boss or a boneheaded move that resulted in you losing the thousands of runes you’ve accumulated, stepping away from the controller and coming back later is a good idea. Not only will it extend the longevity of your controllers by saving them from being thrown in frustration, but it will give you fresh eyes and fresh reflexes for the fight. I spent a good amount of time failing to beat one of the early bosses but taking a break, exploring the world, upgrading my weapons, exploring the castle more (which unlocked an ally to help in the fight) and honing my skills made the return fight a breeze.
Also, it’s always a good idea to literally take a break in the game by resting at the sites of grace because resting can sometimes trigger critical interactions and progress the story.