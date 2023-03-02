When I was a kid, I had a brief hope that I’d be a rockstar.

The big problem, though, is that playing music takes practice. A lot of practice. A lot of practice that I couldn’t ever bring myself to do when there were video games or a pile of Lego bricks to play with. My music teacher struggled mightily to get me to even keep on the beat, but no amount of tapping out a 4/4 beat seemed to get me to play on time or stop dragging out my notes.