When I was a kid, I had a brief hope that I’d be a rockstar.
The big problem, though, is that playing music takes practice. A lot of practice. A lot of practice that I couldn’t ever bring myself to do when there were video games or a pile of Lego bricks to play with. My music teacher struggled mightily to get me to even keep on the beat, but no amount of tapping out a 4/4 beat seemed to get me to play on time or stop dragging out my notes.
That’s all to preface my opinion that Hi-Fi RUSH, the latest entry into the world of music-based video games, is an absolute masterpiece. Even with my miserable musical skills, I had a great time with a game that combines your traditional action brawler platformer with a great catalog of music.
First, the basics. In Hi-Fi RUSH you play as Chai, your typical smart-mouthed wannabe rockstar living in a futuristic world run by corporations. While the plans of that company are clearly sinister, Chai signs up for their new program to enhance everyday citizens with robotic limbs. Chai’s new cyber gear is designed for garbage collection but somewhere in the process, gets combined with his music player.
His magnetic grabber arm collects scraps from the world around him to form into a guitar and, suddenly, the entire stodgy world comes alive to the rhythm of the music.
When I say the world is alive with the rhythm of the music, I really mean it. Everything in every colorful level is synced up to the beat of whatever song is playing at the moment. The movement of platforms, the blinking lights and even the attacks of enemies are synced up to the beat. There’s also a combination of original songs and recognizable songs from bands like Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, The Prodigy and The Joy Formidable, which are enhanced with the gameplay sounds.
Look up the boss fight with Rekka if you want a really good example.
Thankfully for me, you won’t be hammering out riffs but using your mechano-guitar to pummel enemies with an array of attacks and flashy combos. Your attacks will automatically land on the beat but will be powered up if you actually press the button at the right time. Combos can be pulled off by playing strings of light, one-beat attacks and heavy, two-beat attacks along with single-beat rests. You’ll even have a friendly robo cat, 808, who serves as a metronome.
Along the way through your journey, you’ll also be picking up new skills and combos that greatly impact the combat. Scrap can be used to purchase new combos and upgrades, while the progressing through the story will unlock new abilities like being able to call in allies to special shielded enemies or being able to parry and counter enemies’ attacks with a well-timed button press.
Hi-Fi RUSH is also just a joy to play. The colorful, comic-book art fits the game excellently. The characters are fun and likeable, with dialog that is both self-aware and down-to-earth with plenty of humor that actually lands. And the story has some real meat to it, building to some really touching moments as the game reaches its finale.
Did it make me a rockstar by the end? No.
I still struggled to keep the beat throughout the game, rarely hitting higher than about 60% on-beat notes in any combat encounter, but I still had a massive amount of fun along the way. I won’t be headlining anytime soon, but I think I’ll be back bringing down the house of the megacorporation.
Platforms: PC (reviewed), Xbox Series X/S
Price: $30, included with Xbox Games Pass subscription
Release Date: Jan. 25, 2023