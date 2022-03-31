A greedy approach to microtransactions makes an otherwise sublime racing experience feel like a lemon.
Gran Turismo 3 on the PlayStation 2 was my first major introduction to video game racing games and, honestly, probably goes a long way to explaining my complicated relationship with genre. See, racing games fall on a spectrum from so overly realistic and detailed that you’re thinking about tire pressure to arcade-y where you’re trying to drift enough corners to fill up your boost meter.
Sony’s Gran Turismo genre falls solidly on the overly realistic spectrum with driving tests that challenge you to figure out the difference between oversteering and understeering — something I still admittedly only have a vague handle on — when trying to perfect your lap times. It’s never been the flashiest game in the world with graphics that tend more towards the real world and cars that perform like, well, real-world cars. There’s no boost meter to be found here.
Still, the realism has always had its appeal in racing. There’s something cool about learning how to handle the bends of a race track and understanding that you can’t hit every corner at full speed. The appeal of driving real-world vehicles (some of the previous entries have also had exhaustive collections of cars all the way down to minivans) and souping them up with all sorts of tweaks was a load of fun.
And that’s all mostly true for the latest release in Gran Turismo 7, which came out earlier this month on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It’s a gorgeous, understated game that just oozes a love of cars and their history that few other games achieve.
The actual activity of racing has taken great strides since the days of the PlayStation 2 with excellent graphics that really look like the real-world and vehicles that handle and react realistically. The feedback through the adaptive triggers and rumble on the PlayStation 5 controller is great and you can feel the subtle differences in the road and how the car’s performing. Like before, realism comes with its challenges and the best way I’ve found to compensate for my less-than-stellar driving is to just have a faster car than everybody else, which is easy enough with the games greatly detailed tuning system with loads of options for every skill level.
It’s just ... everything else that really holds it back and ultimately makes it into a largely frustrating and unexciting game to play.
For a such a masterful core game, a lot of the other elements are just underbaked.
There’s not really much of a single player mode other than this braindead café system where a barista is doling out just a handful of pretty standard challenges like reaching the podium in a specific trio of races or collecting a trio of specific cars that, surprise, are available as rewards in a specific trio of races. In a game where there’s loads of neat different roads, races and cars to explore, the single-player storyline doesn’t offer any neat rabbit holes to go down on rally racing, classic cars or time trials. Instead, it holds your hand for far too long before you reach the end, and it just stops and leaves you without any real direction.
Also, the car selection is thin and limited with a lot of manufacturer lines that end around 2017.
And that brings me to the biggest problem with the game: The cars cost too much and the races reward you with far too little. It quickly turns the game into a tedious grind where you’re playing the same, easily winnable handful of races on repeat until you can finally get whatever supercar you’re looking for. If you want to skip the grind, though, they do have plenty of options to spend your real-world money on in-game digital currency. The grind is so slow that picking up a minimum-wage job would be faster. The fact that it bars you from selling your unwanted cars at all makes it seem intentional pushing you to buy the in-game currency with real cash.
At a whopping $70 on the PlayStation 5, the tedious grind for currency that seems to be aimed at encouraging you to pull out your wallet to spend more on in-game currency for cars — some of which are available for limited, revolving windows — is really unacceptable.
The president of developer Polyphony Kazunori Yamauchi released a statement initially defending the grind for the higher-end cars was to “convey their value and rarity” and proceeded to significantly cut the rewards of several races that players were using to rack up in-game currency. It’s, frankly, an insulting response that punishes players for trying to find ways around the core problems of your game. Instead of fixing those core problems, they just eliminated the ways players were finding to make your game fun.
Yamauchi has since promised a fix sometime in April that will rework the race rewards but I’m just not sure I’ll be there to check it out. After all, there’s still a lot of Elden Ring left.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.