For years, Xbox has been (rightfully) criticized for its lack of high-quality exclusive games, but Forza Horizon 5 is hopefully evidence that this long drought is finally over.
The simplest description of Forza Horizon 5 is that it’s an arcade racer. You don’t have to worry about braking perfectly or taking each corner just right. In fact, if you do make a mistake, you can quickly rewind time with a simple button press.
Everything about Forza Horizon 5 is meant to be fun and exciting. The game has quite possibly the best opening of any racer ever, with you taking control of vehicles dropped from a cargo plane into a stunningly beautiful Mexican landscape.
Each of the dozens of tracks in this world take you to new and exciting locations, from shallow creek beds, to snow-covered mountains. Forza Horizon 5 is all about the spectacle.
But it also adds RPG mechanics that are uncommon in the genre. Every race and activity earn you accolades, which are essentially experience points. These unlock new races and vehicles, and eventually the Forza Hall of Fame, which is technically the end of the game, except that Forza Horizon 5 never really ends.
You can customize each of the dozens of races on the massive map with tracks and challenges of your own, and you’re free to customize both the visuals and performance of each and every vehicle. If you just want to get to the Hall of Fame, Forza Horizon 5 lasts around 15 hours, but if you want to experience everything, there’s easily hundreds of hours of content here.
I played Forza Horizon 5 on the Xbox Series X, where it offers both a quality and performance mode. Quality mode runs at a stable 30 frames per second with higher graphical effects in 4K resolution. Ray tracing is also enabled in the Forzavista mode where you can view vehicles and their interiors, but sadly, this enhanced lighting is nowhere to be found in racing or free roam.
Performance mode also runs at 4K with a steady 60 FPS. I did notice some pop-in from trees and fences in performance mode, but racing felt much smoother, so I stuck with it most of the time. And aside from the pop-in, there actually isn’t a huge difference between the two modes.
As much as I enjoyed my time with Forza Horizon 5, it does have a few small issues. There really aren’t any huge new features, like how the time of year changed to the four seasons every week in Forza Horizon 4 (although weekly seasons do make a welcome return). I’d actually argue that the progression system is slightly less enjoyable than its predecessor as well.
Likewise, while the soundtrack, an eclectic mix of rock, hip hop, and electronica is really solid, it’s just a little bit weaker than the music in Forza Horizon 4. But ultimately these are more issues of personal preference, and the racing itself remains as enjoyable as ever, even if it’s not revolutionary.
Overall, Forza Horizon 5 is an outstanding game that each and every Xbox owner should check out, and it’s a must play for racing fans.