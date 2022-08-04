After a year-long wait, I got my notification last month that it was finally my turn to get the latest bit of gaming gadgetry — the Steam Deck — a mobile PC that’s essentially a beefed-up Nintendo Switch, a very beefed-up version.
But this week’s column won’t be a review of the Steam Deck — in large part because about half the time I’ve had with the console has been spent returning it for a new one after the first one died (ah, the risk of being an early adopter). Instead, I want to talk about a game that I stumbled across and fell in love with thanks to the Steam Deck: Fort Triumph.
Fort Triumph is a tactical turn-based game where you’ll control a group of heroes to do combat against enemies on a gridded maps filled with cover and other obstacles. It’s very much like the venerable XCOM — one of my all-time favorites — and Gears Tactics where each hero has a limited pool of action points that can be spent on movement, abilities and combat. Ranged attacks have a percentage chance to miss and you can set up overwatch to snipe enemies that dare move into your characters’ field of view.
But what really elevates Fort Triumph to something special that I had trouble putting down — I switched over to playing on PC and on my Mac after my first Steam Deck bit the dust — is its physics system. Other tactical games are almost entirely combat-focused — you’re pretty much either shooting or moving into close combat to dispatch your enemies — but Fort Triumph adds in a fun system of abilities to shove and pull objects and enemies. While these moves don’t do nearly as much damage as traditional attacks, it stuns enemies, so they won’t be able to attack on their turn.
It makes for matches that are more puzzle than combat, encouraging you to think of creative ways to stun every enemy in every turn. The grid system makes lining up the perfect kick where you can send a boulder sliding back into the skeleton hiding behind it, knocking the skeleton into the pillar behind him that then topples onto another bad guy, dealing massive damage.
One of my favorite characters for this purpose is the archer, who comes equipped with an ability to pull enemies at ranges and objects toward them and has access to another ability that pushes. By the late stages of the game, I had layered on so many additional abilities, extra action points and buffs on my archer that he could stun the entire enemy team in one turn, letting my bruising players safely close the distance. The other hero archetypes — the paladin, wizard and berserker — also have physics abilities.
You’ll find many of those buffs and additional abilities in the game’s overworld, which you’ll find familiar if you’ve ever played games like Might and Magic. Each turn in that world is relatively simple, move your group around the map to capture areas, collect resources and enter battles with other groups of enemies. You also have forts where you can give all your characters baseline buffs and improve your resource generation.
All that said, though, Fort Triumph doesn’t exactly push you into leaning heavily on the physics system, and it’s entirely possible to get overly invested in the traditional combat system. That was the case on my first attempt at a playthrough where I ended up boxing myself into a corner and a couple unfortunate deaths made winning near-impossible. Luckily, “Fort Triumph” has a load of different ways to customize the difficulty including a permadeath system where slain heroes cannot be revived and must, instead, be replaced with new recruits (which is how I played).
Between my false start and my main playthrough, it took me about 15 hours to clear the single-player campaign, which has a standard story with above-average writing. You can also play skirmishes, custom games and multiplayer games either cooperatively or competitively, to get plenty of replay-ability.
As for the Steam Deck, Fort Triumph is an excellent game for handheld gaming on the couch rather than being glued to a computer. Luckily, you don’t have to wait the roughly six months it takes to get a Steam Deck to play “Fort Triumph” on the couch as it’s already available on the Nintendo Switch and other consoles.
Platforms: PC, Mac, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox
Release Date: April 16, 2020
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.