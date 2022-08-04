Fort Triumph

Fort Triumph adds in a fun system of abilities to shove and pull objects and enemies. While these moves don’t do nearly as much damage as traditional attacks, it stuns enemies, so they won’t be able to attack on their turn. Matt Buxton screenshot

 Matt Buxton screenshot

After a year-long wait, I got my notification last month that it was finally my turn to get the latest bit of gaming gadgetry — the Steam Deck — a mobile PC that’s essentially a beefed-up Nintendo Switch, a very beefed-up version.

But this week’s column won’t be a review of the Steam Deck — in large part because about half the time I’ve had with the console has been spent returning it for a new one after the first one died (ah, the risk of being an early adopter). Instead, I want to talk about a game that I stumbled across and fell in love with thanks to the Steam Deck: Fort Triumph.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.

