Escape rooms are about as close as most of us will ever get to a gameshow like Legends of the Hidden Temple or any number of other Nickelodeon shows from the 1990s. They’re an opportunity for you and a group of friends to test your wits against well-themed rooms filled with challenging puzzles, albeit minus the late-90s giveaways of portable TVs and Eastpak backpacks.
If you haven’t had the opportunity to experience an escape room, I’d highly recommend it the next time you’re looking for something to do with a few friends. Fairbanks’ Avalanche Escape Room was the site of many fun nights with friends as we tried — and sometimes succeeded — at beating the clock.
But for those without a puzzle-solving crew at hand, that’s where the excellent Escape Simulator comes into play. It’s a surprisingly effective adaptation of escape rooms to the digital space that captures the challenge of working together to solve puzzles.
There’s a lot of games out there that are some variation on the escape room concept of pitting players against a small room of puzzles, but most of those lack the social element. They’re narrative-heavy experiences for solo players that, while plenty of fun, are missing the collaborative experience of fumbling around trying to connect different clues and hints from throughout the room.
Escape Simulator can still be played solo or with a group of up to 10 (though, the makers recommend sticking to a maximum of three players for balance). And you’ll find all sorts of puzzles and riddles similar to what I’ve run into in escape rooms that will test your creative thinking and problem-solving skills as the clock ticks away. Though if you miss the time limit, you’ll be able to keep playing until you solve it. There’s also a handy hint system in each level that seems to provide just the right amount of information to keep you moving.
Escape Simulator comes with 20 premade rooms that are grouped into different themes: Egyptian, space, a manor and a mega corporation’s office. But what’s really great about it is that Escape Simulator ties in with Steam’s Workshop so people can create and share their own escape rooms, extending the value and life of the game essentially indefinitely. The curation here is also good, allowing quality rooms to rise to the top.
While Escape Simulator does an excellent job of copying over what makes in-person escape rooms fun, it also has some of the problems. It can be easy for one person to bulldoze their way through several challenges, leaving other players left twiddling their thumbs and feeling left out. Things like paper documents and books containing clues can also easily be socked away in someone’s inventory and forgotten. As is the case with in-person escape rooms, communication is still important. Good room design will give everyone an opportunity to work away at something and it’s important for teams to make sure everyone is feeling included.
At $15, it’s easy to recommend for the next time you’re looking for something to pick up and play with a couple friends.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.