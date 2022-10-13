Always wanted to go on a dangerous quest filled with certain doom around every corner but just don’t have the reflexes to manage and would rather have someone else do the messy work?

Well, let me introduce you to Despot’s Game: Dystopian Battle Simulator, the latest entry into the world of auto-battler games where you send your hapless heroes on an adventure.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.