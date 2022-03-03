When I heard that Hidetaka Miyazaki, the game director behind the venerable “Dark Souls” series, was teaming up with “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin for his studio’s next game, I was less excited than I would’ve been if the announcement had come before the largely disappointing end of the HBO Series and the sad realization that we would probably never see the end of the book series.
When “Elden Ring” finally released last week, I was just not just pleasantly surprised. I was blown away.
There’s much about “Elden Ring” that reflects its lineage from the “Dark Souls” series. Its brutally difficult gameplay encourages you to take your time and learn the ropes, making that moment where you finally beat that extra-hard boss feel like a real accomplishment. The combat is just as rich as it has ever been with a dizzying array of weapons, spells and skills at your disposal.
Where you once spent the game working through largely linear castles and dungeons, “Elden Ring” has gone open world and it’s brilliant. With a massive open world that sprawls across the shattered Lands Between and a magical double-jumping horse to explore it, “Elden Ring” is a fresh experience that unfolds as you play it, revealing new mysteries and adventures to explore.
Martin’s contributions to “Elden Ring” are what he does best: World building. He wrote the basic elements of the world and its characters, which Miyazaki ran through his own twisted vision. It makes for a perfect combination, creating a deeper and more expansive world than any of the previous games with the signature amount of existential dread and cosmic horror that embodies the “Dark Souls” series.
Instead of being dropped into yet another dingy dungeon (though there are plenty of dingy dungeons scattered across the Lands Between), the game’s opening moments drop you into an expansive field marked with scattered ruins. It’s in this that you can feel some of the “Game of Thrones” influence, as if the world of Westeros had been advanced thousands of years and the world had been taken over by monsters, zombies, giants, the remnants of armies and menacingly powerful warriors.
One of those warriors — the gold-armored Tree Sentinel — is one of the first to greet you, patrolling the opening area promising swift death if he catches you (which he will because he’s on a horse and armed with a halberd that’s three times your size). Instead, as you’ll often be doing while exploring the world and run into some otherworldly force, you can give him a berth and sneak through the bushes.
And that’s part of what makes “Elden Ring” feel so great. Unlike a lot of other video games, the world is incredibly dangerous making for encounters where you’ll regularly be underpowered. You’ll need to rely on your skills and planning to beat the toughest enemies. You can’t just button mash your way through fights because it’ll leave you vulnerable to punishing attacks. Build up your skills, level and gear and you can send the Tree Sentinel packing.
As I’ve experienced in about 20 hours of gameplay, the open world can make “Elden Ring” both easier and much more difficult than previous entries. By ditching the linear approach of the previous games in favor of a sprawling open world, you can easily switch gears if you’re running up against a difficult boss — the first boss Margit the Fell Omen is a pretty good candidate for this — and hit the road to find more upgrades and experience. The problem is the game doesn’t make this particularly clear, which means you can easily spend many frustrating attempts battling a boss that you have no realistic chance of beating with your current level.
The same goes for when you’re exploring the open world. Aside from the occasional hints pointing you in a direction, it’s easy to spend a lot of time wandering without anything to show for it. I found myself struggling for a while with my flasks — the reusable healing charges borrowed from “Dark Souls” games — feeling weak, until my brother pointed out that I needed to seek out churches for the specific items needed to upgrade them. The exploration and discovery are certainly part of the charm of “Elden Ring,” but sometimes it feels like it’s asking a lot.
Still, “Elden Ring” is a fantastic achievement. The combat is deep and engaging, its world is expansive and full of mysteries that will keep you exploring and adventuring for however long it’ll take Martin to finish book six and seven.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.