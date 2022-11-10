Raft

Raft is set in a world overtaken by endless ocean. Armed with a building hammer and a grappling hook, your first task will be getting your raft into a state of seaworthiness so you’re not aimlessly drifting but before long you’ll be unlocking and building important upgrades like water purification systems, weapons to fight the ever-present shark and a radio system. Matt Buxton screenshot

Raft is one of those games that’s been taunting me for years, hanging around in my recommended games list in some state of early release. Every time I’ve looked at the post-apocalyptic sea-faring adventure, though, it’s that early release status — AKA “not done,” status — that has kept me away.

Well, at long last the development on Raft reached “done” this summer with the release of the last major update moving the game from early access to its 1.0 release. Finally, it was time to set sail with my brother on a raft cobbled together from junk skimmed from the ocean.