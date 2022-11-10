Raft is one of those games that’s been taunting me for years, hanging around in my recommended games list in some state of early release. Every time I’ve looked at the post-apocalyptic sea-faring adventure, though, it’s that early release status — AKA “not done,” status — that has kept me away.
Well, at long last the development on Raft reached “done” this summer with the release of the last major update moving the game from early access to its 1.0 release. Finally, it was time to set sail with my brother on a raft cobbled together from junk skimmed from the ocean.
At its core, Raft is a lot like any other survival crafting game. There’s a world full of scrap resources to collect — wood, plastic, palm fronds and more — that you’ll collect to build a base, explore the world and tame those hunger and thirst bars. On this front, the game is straightforward with great options for customization and an inviting, slightly cartoonish art design.
But where other survival crafting games will encourage you to make a homebase that you’ll spend less and less time in as you explore farther and farther into the wilderness, Raft has a fun twist in that your base — the titular raft — is also your main mode of transportation through the world. You’ll be spending loads of time on your raft as you drift the open ocean, skimming for resources, expanding the raft with new levels and equipment, and looking for hints that progress the game’s story.
Drawing on the 1995 “Waterworld,” Raft is set in a world overtaken by endless ocean. Armed with a building hammer and a grappling hook, your first task will be getting your raft into a state of seaworthiness so you’re not aimlessly drifting but before long you’ll be unlocking and building important upgrades like water purification systems, weapons to fight the ever-present shark and a radio system.
The world is dotted with islands for collecting resources as well as special, story-driven destinations that range from forested islands to crashed super yachts and oil rigs. Each spot is a fun way to mix up the gameplay, offering places to collect stacks of resources as well as hard-to-find materials like metal ore, seaweed and animals to tame ... just remember to build an anchor first or else your raft might not stay where you left it.
One nice thing to keep in mind about the exploration is that while the world appears to be endless, it’s cleverly designed so it repeats. That means if you miss a key island and don’t have the tools to fight the winds, you can just keep sailing and it’ll eventually come up in front of you again.
The story-driven destinations are a great addition to the genre, adding an interesting bit of story to the game as each destination tells its own unique story as well as give pieces of the greater story that build out the world and give it some life and character. The story-driven areas also regularly have puzzles that require you to explore the environment, find various hidden pieces and put them together to unlock doors or new paths through each stop. None are particularly hard but they’re all clever enough and filled with enough interesting story bits that it never really got old.
It’s here that I was really glad to have waited for the full release to experience Raft. The story was a late addition to the game that I would have missed out on entirely if I had plunged into it during the early access phase of development. There’s also a bit of extra unlocks and a trading post system that gives you things to keep working towards once you visit all the story islands.
In all, my time with Raft felt just about right and it never overstayed its welcome. Well before the game’s mechanics ever felt particularly stale, we were making our way into the final designed destination of the game — Utopia — for the game’s story finale. While our final raft might leave a lot to be desired (it doesn’t even really look like a raft), I’m just glad that there’s a survival crafting game with a definitive end.
Release Date: Jun 20, 2022