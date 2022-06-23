The Diablo series has been one of the foundations of my time with video games. It all started with a floppy disk containing the demo for Diablo given to me by a friend who had dial-up internet back in the 90s, a copy of Diablo II under the Christmas tree in 2000, and when Diablo III launched in 2012, it introduced me to just how much of a pain-in-the-neck online gaming could be in Alaska.
My internet access has been vastly improved in the decade since then, as has Diablo III after the underwhelming and often-frustrating launch of that game.
That’s all to say, I was excited to hear that Diablo would be coming to mobile platforms in the form of Diablo Immortal, which launched earlier this month on iOS, Android and PC. The promise of bringing the legendary dungeon crawler with its satisfyingly crunchy combat, grim medieval setting and — most importantly — glittering loot to your pocket sounded great.
And, honestly, it was great for the first few dozen levels.
First, the good. The developers have clearly learned a thing or two from all the other mobile adaptations of games like League of Legends,and Diablo Immortal plays far better than I would have expected. Combat is similar to Diablo III with a visceral punch to the combat that makes your character — whether it’s the barbarian, crusader, demon hunter, monk, necromancer or wizard — feel powerful and deadly. There’s still plenty of options with a variety of skills and customization.
It also comes with a number of welcome convenience features that make playing on mobile a breeze. That includes in-game directions on where to find specific resources and an auto-navigation feature that will make your character walk to the next waypoint in a mission. The single-player story is also about what you’d expect from a Diablo game with a tour through varied and interesting worlds. The graphics also look great, particularly when the settings are cranked up.
The problem is, well, everything else that comes with it being a free-to-play mobile game.
Simply put, Diablo Immortal has some of the most cynical and predatory tactics to separate you from your money. The best loot in the game comes from rifts — which were introduced in Diablo III as an extra challenge once you beat the story that pressed players to fine-tune their characters’ abilities and equipment — but in Diablo Immortal those rifts only spit out the best loot if you power them up with items bought with real money.
Yep. The great fear with microtransactions — that game-affecting gear be mostly gated behind purchases — is alive and well in Diablo Immortal.
If you want the very best, most loot-filled rift runs, it’ll cost you about $20 per run (10 legendary crests) and those runs only last about 5 minutes. And that doesn’t get into the even slimmer chances of getting the critical five-star gems you’d need to reach the top tier.
Of course, you don’t have to engage with any of this and the grind to get good loot has always been a part of the Diablo experience. You can certainly play through the single-player story without spending a buck, but it’ll take much longer and you might not ever see any of the best, most interesting equipment. Sure, you can grind out the game hoping that the choicest gear will drop while normally playing but the chances are incredibly slim and by some estimates would take years, if not decades.
Everything seems finely tuned to get you to open your wallet and speed up the process.
The most frustrating thing about Diablo Immortal is that there is a truly great system here. The moment-to-moment gameplay has been effectively translated to mobile controls with a layer of convenience features that are a welcome addition. The egregious monetization, though, is impossible to look past. I’d much rather drop $20 or more to have the game tuned more to the “Diablo III” experience where I can just enjoy the game and not have to worry about running up a tab. If you’re a diehard Diablo fan, there’s certainly some appeal to checking it out as there’s unfortunately nothing quite like it on mobile devices but I wouldn’t plan on sticking with it for the long haul.
Diablo Immortal is a game where you’re going toe-to-toe with the forces of Hell, but those demons are far from the most evil thing here.
If You Play
Game: Diablo Immortal
Platforms: iOS (reviewed), Android, PC
Price: Technically free
Release Date: June 2, 2022