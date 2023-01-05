I’ve always had a soft spot when it comes to games that revolve around the just-one-more-time loop of digging down into the ground to find valuable ore, gems and other goodies to upgrade your equipment and make your next expedition down a little bit easier. It’s not a huge genre but has some excellent games like the “Steamworld Dig” series and the multiplayer “Deep Rock Galactic.”
“Dome Keeper” is the latest entry into the mining scene, and it brings a rouge-like twist to the genre that makes for a challenging and frequently unforgiving game that, honestly, is probably not for everyone. But for people looking for a tough game with plenty of depth, then “Dome Keeper” might just be for you.
In “Dome Keeper,” you’ll find the standard loop of drilling down into the alien planet to find resources that will make drilling down into the alien planet easier. You’ll be upgrading your drill to bust through rock faster, improving the speed of your jetpack and increasing how many resources you can lug around. You’ll also be finding bigger upgrades like an elevator lift and a robot who will help you drill.
Where other games, though, make your time at the surface little more than a pitstop to unload your ore, refill your fuel and upgrade your equipment, “Dome Keeper” saves its biggest challenge for then. That’s because you’re also in charge of defending your base — a glass dome — from the local wildlife of shadowy beasts and monsters. Instead of relying on a limited amount of fuel and oxygen to limit the length of your runs, “Dome Keeper” will have you running back to the surface regularly to crew the battle stations and defend your base.
It’s here that the challenge of it all really starts to come together.
Just like how your beginning gear doesn’t drill very fast and you can’t carry that much, your base defenses start out as a weak laser that moves painfully slow from side to side. Fail to upgrade your laser turret’s move speed early on and you’ll quickly find yourself overwhelmed with monsters pummeling the base from both sides as your laser inches from one threat to another.
“Dome Keeper” requires you to be thoughtful and strategic about how you’re spending resources. Is it more important to upgrade your mining gear so you can more quickly gather more resources? Or is it better to beef up your shield and laser so your base isn’t shattered? Even when you’re in the middle of protecting the base, is it better to mop up the enemies on one side before moving to the other even if it means letting that scary-looking bad guy get in a few extra hits on the base?
After a few tries — as losing your base requires a new run — I started to get a good feel for how I liked prioritize things: Going hard on mining upgrades in the first few cycles to really get my economy going before prioritizing upgrading the turret’s speed first. I’ve liked the rogue-like nature of the game where each run is a fresh start (though, luckily you can save your progress between gaming sessions), which means I can try out new strategies and approaches to the game.
All that said, “Dome Keeper” is not for everyone. My first few runs felt discouraging with just how tricky the base defense felt, but once I started to understand that everything in the game is treated as a resource — whether it be the ore, your time or even your base’s health — to be balanced, it started to all come together. It still can be brutally difficult, but at least it’s rewarding.
Platforms: PC (reviewed), Mac
Price: $18, on sale for $12.59
Release Date: Sep 27, 2022
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.