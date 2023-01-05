I’ve always had a soft spot when it comes to games that revolve around the just-one-more-time loop of digging down into the ground to find valuable ore, gems and other goodies to upgrade your equipment and make your next expedition down a little bit easier. It’s not a huge genre but has some excellent games like the “Steamworld Dig” series and the multiplayer “Deep Rock Galactic.”

“Dome Keeper” is the latest entry into the mining scene, and it brings a rouge-like twist to the genre that makes for a challenging and frequently unforgiving game that, honestly, is probably not for everyone. But for people looking for a tough game with plenty of depth, then “Dome Keeper” might just be for you.

