In my last column, I wrote about how Microsoft’s vampire-hunting Redfall was a bitter disappointment of a game that forgot just about everything that made developer Arkane’s previous games a hit while also making its one saving grace — a cooperative multiplayer mode — an unfun slog.
With that stale experience in mind, Dead Island 2 is a breath of fresh, stinky zombie air.
Set in a zombie-ridden Los Angeles, you play as one of six fun characters — including a stunt motorcyclist, a paralympic runner, a rockabilly brawler and a guy wearing a firefighter costume — that can team up with a group of friends to tear through the suburbs of what’s now known as Hell-A.
It’s hard not to compare this game to Redfall. They’re both open-world games that encourage you to play together with friends in an approach-it-how-you-want sort of mission design where you’re playing as a ragtag bunch of antiheroes who all conveniently seem to be developing some kind of superpower.
That’s where the similarities end.
But before I get too far into this review, though, I should offer the caveat that this game is definitely on the more gruesome side of things. Combat is focused on close combat with plenty of opportunities to chop off zombie arms and legs with the campiness of older horror and action movies and a customizable weapon system. On a technical level, it’s an impressive system but it’s not for everyone.
As for the game itself. In execution, Dead Island 2 sticks the landing from start to finish. Its story is twisty and interesting, filled with memorable characters and even more memorable moments all complete with fully animated cutscenes and high-quality motion capture of the actors. You’ll start out in the suburbs, befriending a movie star trying to survive and escape the city before getting drawn into the greater mystery surrounding the zombie outbreak.
It’s an open-world game, but it’s broken up into smaller more carefully crafted regions like Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, Venice Beach, Ocean Avenue and The Pier. Some will have you bounding through winding hillside homes while others offer wide-open beaches to clobber musclebound zombies.
What makes Dead Island 2 so much more fun is that presents players with a continually changing set of challenges. That comes through in a lot of ways like in the varying enemy design, but what really stood out was how Dead Island 2 mixes up environmental hazards. There will be burning gas leaks, sparking power lines and corrosive chemical spills that can hurt the zombies just as much as they hurt you.
Is a big hoard of zombies heading your way? Lead them to a big puddle and smack one with a lightning-infused weapon or chuck a car battery — of which there are many — at them and set loose an electrical storm through the mob.
Where some games might bring up a twist on gameplay only to use it in a very limited fashion or forget it entirely, Dead Island 2 sprinkles these situations throughout the game. That makes it easier to think ahead and recognize opportunities to booby trap your enemies.
As the game progresses, you’ll also unlock a set of perks that can considerably change the gameplay further. Flying scissor kicks will send enemies flying while the alternate karate kick might weaken the enemy to make them more vulnerable. I particularly enjoyed a flying ground pound that made a shockwave to all but the biggest of zombies flying.
If there’s one knock on the game, it’s that we saw the credits roll around 14 hours in after hitting most of the better-than-expected side stories throughout the game. Frankly, it was a lot earlier than we expected when everything was really starting to come together. And while there were a few side missions to clean up, it didn’t seem like there was a major reason to stick around and keep playing.
If there’s a silver lining to the ending, though, it’s that it teases more.
Platforms: PC (reviewed), PlayStation, Xbox
Release Date: April 21, 2023
Internet: Required for multiplayer