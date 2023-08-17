On the surface, Dave the Diver seems like a straightforward game.

You spend days diving into a mysterious ocean spot where a never-ending supply of sea life from around the world is just asking to be harpooned and nights running a sushi restaurant with the day’s catch, using the earnings to upgrade the restaurant and diving. It’s a satisfying loop that would be more than enough for a satisfying cozy game, but as you dive deeper down the game opens into something special.