On the surface, Dave the Diver seems like a straightforward game.
You spend days diving into a mysterious ocean spot where a never-ending supply of sea life from around the world is just asking to be harpooned and nights running a sushi restaurant with the day’s catch, using the earnings to upgrade the restaurant and diving. It’s a satisfying loop that would be more than enough for a satisfying cozy game, but as you dive deeper down the game opens into something special.
Dave the Diver is awash in charm and packed to the gills with surprises that reveal themselves as you dive deeper into the ocean, making the pixel-art indie game one of my absolute favorite games in a year of big-ticket blockbusters.
You play as the titular Dave, a good-hearted diver who really has trouble saying no to anyone whether they’re a boat captain, eccentric sushi master, sea life photographer who can’t swim, card collector or sea creature. The main loop of the game is that day and night cycle of diving and light restaurant management, but it quickly expands as more and more characters — each with their own needs and personality — cross your path. Soon, you’ll be battling kraken, photographing whale pods, farming, saving dolphins, sinking submarines and rescuing a mermaid village on the brink of environmental disaster.
The pace at which all of this unfolds is deeply satisfying, with the developers having a good handle on when to mix things up before they get stale. While harpooning fish will be your main activity, there’s just an impressive number of other games and mechanics like farming, seahorse racing, food preparation simulation and even a short-lived rhythm game.
I think what helps so much is that each day is what you make of it. You can spend it hunting for specific ingredients for key dishes, looking for parts to upgrade your gear, working on progressing the story, pushing your exploration deeper or just wandering around looking for something interesting.
The only time pressure the game puts on you is semi-regular events where aficionados for a particular kind of fish — tuna, shrimp or, in one case, cucumbers—will arrive in masse. Even then, they’re just opportunities to boost your earnings.
There are a lot of cozy games like this out there — Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing and the more combat-focused Moonlighter —but it’s the variety and overall presentation that really make Dave the Diver stand out. The pixel graphics on the game — particularly the highly animated cutscenes that play at key moments of the game or when you’re making upgrades — really stand out, conveying a strong sense of personality and charm behind each character and sea creature.
Perhaps one of the best things I can say about Dave the Diver is that even after 30-some hours of taking my time playing the main storyline through to completion, I wasn’t at all burnt out on the game. Instead, I picked it right back up after the credits rolled to continue to build out the restaurant, reach the top ranking and open a branch down the shoreline. Even now with most of the challenges completed in the game, I still pick it up from time to time to run through a cycle of diving and running the restaurant.
At its core, Dave the Diver is a deeply charming game that’s refreshing to play in a world filled with dark, gritty and grimy video games.
Platforms: PC (reviewed), MacOS
Release Date: June 28, 2023