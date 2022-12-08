Some of my favorite games are the ones where I can group up with a couple friends and go to battle with wave after wave of unrelenting bad guys. It’s a formula that saw widespread popularity with the venerable “Left 4 Dead” and while many have tried, the torch has really been carried by Fat Shark’s “Warhammer: Vermintide” and “Warhammer: Vermintide 2.”

Developer Fat Shark made the leap into the 41st Millennium with its latest iteration on the “get some friends and battle the hordes” genre with “Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.” After several forays into the grimy mechanical underbelly of a hive world and many hundreds of poxwalkers and underhive gangers dispatched, I can say it’s a promising start but needs improvements if it hopes to be a classic.