Some of my favorite games are the ones where I can group up with a couple friends and go to battle with wave after wave of unrelenting bad guys. It’s a formula that saw widespread popularity with the venerable “Left 4 Dead” and while many have tried, the torch has really been carried by Fat Shark’s “Warhammer: Vermintide” and “Warhammer: Vermintide 2.”
Developer Fat Shark made the leap into the 41st Millennium with its latest iteration on the “get some friends and battle the hordes” genre with “Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.” After several forays into the grimy mechanical underbelly of a hive world and many hundreds of poxwalkers and underhive gangers dispatched, I can say it’s a promising start but needs improvements if it hopes to be a classic.
Set in the universe of the tabletop wargame “Warhammer 40,000,” “Darktide” brings plenty of the familiar weapons from the tabletop to your digital armory — everything from lasguns and bolters to the mighty ripper gun and psychic powers. You’ll pick one of four classes to create your character — the veteran sharpshooter, the psyker, the zealot preacher and the mighty Ogryn, an ogre-like human who towers over the others — that each offer a different approach to combat.
I was really glad to see the new approach to the character creation in “Darktide.” Games like “Left 4 Dead” and “Vermintide” gave players a handful of pre-created characters to pick from, which was nice because it meant that things like the dialogue and character interactions had a unique feel, but it also meant that you couldn’t have two friends playing the same character. That could be a particular bummer because games like “Vermintide” really encouraged you to invest time in leveling up each character and kitting them out in good gear.
Here, the game is built with character customization in mind. Instead of a plucky group of heroes going to battle up against insurmountable odds, you’re one of hundreds of other unique characters pulled out of a prison, enlisted in the Imperium of Man and sent to battle up against insurmountable odds. It means that a lot of the storytelling in the game—which is also improved upon here—and the social area are built to accommodate a team of hulking Ogryns if that’s what you really want to do.
But it’s also that character customization where some of the darker parts of the game start to show themselves. For example, there’s a prominent cash shop in the game to buy clothing and other weapons skins to customize your character. It alone wouldn’t be that bad but given the slow drip of clothing you’ll find throughout the game and the prohibitively high price to buy clothing with credits earned through playing the game, and you’ve got a pretty classic scummy recipe to take advantage of players.
After a half dozen trips out into the field wearing the same prisoner jumpsuit, I finally cracked and spent an extra $5 to buy a pair of fatigues for my Ogryn. And it felt so silly that I swapped it out for the clothing I’d find in the next few rounds.
Add to that things that are missing in the release, like crafting, and it just doesn’t feel great.
But, if we’re being honest, a lot of these rough edges have always existed in the early stages of these kinds of games. The attempt to dip into your pocket for cosmetics isn’t as bad as long as you can gut it out through those early levels in your prison fatigues.
It’s the moment-to-moment gameplay that is still great here and will keep me playing. Combat feels fun and fluid with plenty of combos and interesting combat encounters that will really put you to the test. Hopefully they make the needed tweaks as well as add more levels, more weapons and just more of everything because it’s so close.
Game: Aliens: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Platforms: PC (reviewed) with Xbox Series X/S coming later
Release Date: Nov. 30, 2022
Internet: Required for multiplayer