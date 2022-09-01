It’s been more than a year since I last visited my little idyllic island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the colorful village simulator that dominated many gamers’ attention during the early days of the pandemic with its sunny beaches, lush gardens and cheery animal residents. It’s a delightful game that sort of just petered out with its directionless open-endedness.

If you’re looking for a village simulator with more direction and a lot more of an edge, then have you heard about genre’s newest savior, Cult of the Lamb? It’s Animal Crossing meets a mixture of the horror film “Midsommer” and demented web series “Happy Tree Friends.”

Tags