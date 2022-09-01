It’s been more than a year since I last visited my little idyllic island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the colorful village simulator that dominated many gamers’ attention during the early days of the pandemic with its sunny beaches, lush gardens and cheery animal residents. It’s a delightful game that sort of just petered out with its directionless open-endedness.
If you’re looking for a village simulator with more direction and a lot more of an edge, then have you heard about genre’s newest savior, Cult of the Lamb? It’s Animal Crossing meets a mixture of the horror film “Midsommer” and demented web series “Happy Tree Friends.”
Cult of the Lamb puts you in control of your world’s last lamb — granted supernatural powers moments before she’s set to be sacrificed — as she grows her own cult of wayward forest creatures to grow her power and defeat a cabal of opposing cult leaders and free The One Who Waits.
It’s a discordant mixture of cutesy cartoon animals and darkly sinister themes of building a cult around ancient, cosmic monsters. And, for the most part, nails the balance of the two. For example, one of my cultists approached me asking that I rescue their sibling from the forest and once I did, they mentioned that they didn’t really like their sibling and would like to be put together in a fight to the death. Another villager asked me to feed another villager a bowl of unmentionables because they think it’d be funny.
Throughout the game, you’ll be adopting different doctrines that greatly impact how your cult plays out. Will they become cannibals or will they become OK if they’re fed meals of grass clippings? Will it be an honor for your villagers to die in old age or is it better if they meet their end in some other way, whether it be through sacrifice, hand-to-hand combat or while sent into the wilderness for supplies?
As far as gameplay goes, Cult of the Lamb is split into to two distinct modes that will help the other.
First, you’ll be building a cult compound with housing, resource collection, farm plots and an assortment of other amenities to keep your cult happy and obedient. You’ll also be giving sermons and performing rituals like feasts, funerals and sacrifices to tentacled monsters. This is where it’s most similar to Animal Crossing and other farming simulators like Stardew Valley, and the happier your cultists are the more devotion they’ll generate, which will unlock upgrades and other skills for the other half of the gameplay.
With those upgrades and your followers’ backing, you’ll grow stronger in your quest to battle the opposing bishops and their legions of nonbelievers. This makes for high-stakes combat where you’ll fight through areas of escalating difficulty — finding temporary combat upgrades as well as new followers and resources along the way — with a tough boss waiting at the end. The combat can be surprisingly challenging, and you’ll need to put all your advantages to work, as well as get a good handle on the timing needed to roll through attacks.
While the addition of rogue-lite combat is the biggest obvious difference from a game like Animal Crossing, the other major change here is the fact that there’s a definitive end to the game. You’ll eventually best the bishops and reach the final boss. While you can continue to play around with your cult afterward, it honestly feels nice to reach a concrete end after about 15 hours of gameplay.
I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Cult of the Lamb and perhaps it was the lingering fuzziness of my Animal Crossing community in my mind, but I couldn’t help but develop a fondness for particular followers, sparing them from sacrifices and taking care to ensure their comfort in old age. But those followers who leeched off the system with only negative traits? That’s a different story.
Platforms: PC (reviewed), Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation
Release Date: Aug. 11, 2022