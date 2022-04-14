Moments before sitting down to write this column, I finally watched the end credits in Elden Ring roll. With a playtime of 67 hours, 9 minutes and 40 seconds — several hours of which could be boiled down to a montage of me killing the same group of sleepy frogmen for experience over and over — I wanted to reflect on the game one last time before putting it away and playing something lighter, like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. My nerves could certainly use a break.
Elden Ring is a masterpiece. It’s certainly not without its flaws but after obsessing over the game for more than a month and a half, it truly stands as a lasting achievement that sets players loose in a veritable playground of adventures and challenging combat that could keep you busy for very long time. Heck, holding my attention for that long is a feat on its own.
Hours of farming experience to get the levels needed to beat the final boss aside, my time with Elden Ring has been filled memorable discoveries as I explored through the Lands Between and tense, rewarding battles with fallen soldiers, giants and demigods. There are spectacular moments like crossing the chain bridge into the Mountaintop of the Giants, encountering your first dragon in Limgrave — a deadly sight that sent me fleeing — and intentionally going toe to toe with dragons later in the game.
But most importantly, there are many ways to play Elden Ring and that’s what’s great about it. Yes, it can be incredibly difficult to the point where things can feel agonizingly unfair but the open-world, approach-things-how-you-want concept means that the difficulty is ultimately what you make of it. It’s a sandbox that can be beat with a wide variety of playstyles and experience levels.
As many others who’ve opined about the game at great length have already said, though there isn’t a difficulty slider in the traditional sense but there is a difficulty slider in how you approach the game. Hardcore players who love punishment can play through the game with self-imposed limitations like not leveling up, running around without armor or not using any of the many additional systems that take the edge off battles. I am not in that camp and needed all the help I could get, taking advantage of the experience farming spot in Mohgwyn Palace to bolster my character’s abilities, summoning allies at every opportunity and looking online plenty to find key items that would make the game a bit easier. My YouTube recommendations are now full of videos about optimal builds and boss battle guides (Fextralife is probably one of the best, if you’re also in need of help).
In my time playing, I went through about four different stages. One where I was fiddling around not knowing what I was doing and allocating my experience points in a near-random fashion where the game just seemed to get harder and harder, one where I reconfigured my experience points to better suit a playstyle that I ultimately discovered I didn’t like all that much, one where I finally found a lightning move that quickly dispatched enemies from a safe distance and the final one where I had sat down and put together a strong-enough build to make up for my less-than-perfect playstyle.
I might have never really perfected the art of dodging through deadly attacks without a scratch, parrying enemy attacks at just the right moment to stun them or even when to refill my health during a fight, but I at least made up for it with a sword that could crack the earth and send a wave of fiery magma forth that not only devastated the final boss but refilled my health. I also swallowed my pride and invested enough experience points into being able to equip a veritable fortress of armor.
Turn to YouTube, and you’ll find people who’ve beat the game with any one of the stages I mentioned above. And it’s that community — filled with everyone from people with lightning reflexes to silly senses of humor to a deep appreciation of the lore of the game (something I still didn’t really grasp while playing through on my own — that has really made it fun to stick with Elden Ring for so long). The game is massive and filled with so many options that there’s a place for pretty much everyone.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve gotta go watch some videos to have the story explained to me.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.