The “Monster World” series is great. Though I never played “Wonder Boy in Monster World” (somehow the third game in the tetralogy), I grew up enjoying the other three.
“Wonder Boy in Monster Land” was a fascinating secret-riddled cross between arcade game and RPG, while “Wonder Boy III: The Dragon’s Trap” was a genuine masterpiece hidden under the Master System’s quality-of-life issues. Out of the original games, though, my favorite was always “Monster World IV.” While shorter than the rest by a significant margin, “Monster World IV” made effective use of its time: It was a vibrant experience based on energy, variety and effective pacing. It stood out to me relative to other collectible-heavy games because it never had those long stretches of backtracking, retreading, and confusion that are so often used to pad out runtime. The reasons for this are that it’s linear and has only one kind of upgrade collectible, Life Drops, and even those can be permanently missed. It also inspired “Iconoclasts” and the “Shantae” games, both of which I enjoyed, so you shouldn’t be surprised that “Asha in Monster World” is one of my favorite games from 2021 already.
When the trailer for the “Monster World IV” remake came out, I was trepidatious about how it looked. In the wake of the fantastic “Wonder Boy III” remake and the franchise’s dangerously-addictive spiritual successor “Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom,” a rendering of “Monster World IV” in a “made in Unity” style reminiscent of “Little Town Hero” seemed like a misstep. In practice, it actually works really well — though some cutscenes are noticeably keyframes-only, the overall aesthetic maintains the expressive qualities of the original, and whole areas of the game have been revamped into expansive 2.5D environments that provide additional chances to mess around with its central mechanic, the Pepelogoo. The Pepelogoo is a flying blue pet with a number of abilities — it can press switches, act as a platform, allow you to glide, and uncover different secrets and routes. Through the Pepelogoo, “Monster World IV’s” platforming becomes seamless and responsive while retaining the prior “Monster World” games’ sense of weight, and adds a “girl-and-her-flying-balloon-cat-bird-thing” dynamic to the story, which is expressed succinctly and thoroughly through the gameplay (via Pepelogoo upgrades) and the now voice-acted narrative. The characters are communicated more through animation and mechanics than text, and this is one of the greatest strengths of “Monster World IV.” Even random townsfolk go through small story arcs, and their unique designs and body language help set them apart from each other.
Movement speed and ease of control have been increased in the remake as well, cementing its place as the ideal way to experience the game (helped in some capacity by the inclusion of the Genesis version with physical copies). Instant saving has been added as well, removing a lot of the tension from the lack of saves in the original’s dungeons. The only major gripes I have are that the script in the remake is rife with typos, one dungeon has an eye-searing palette that wasn’t in the original, and all challenge vaporizes roughly halfway through the game due to the ridiculous heart and elixir counts you’re handed. Whole bosses and dungeons can be brute-forced through, with the maximum heart total being a whopping 36 (which increases to 47 survivable hits per elixir including the 33% chances for shields to negate attacks). That being said, this relative lack of challenge lends to “Monster World IV’s” relaxing atmosphere.
“Asha in Monster World” is certainly no “Cave Story 3D” as far as its polygonal shift is concerned. It fleshes out the experience with its increased collectible count and improved environments, especially in the main hub of Rapadagna, and retains a distinct flair despite its budgeted development. This game looks, sounds and plays fantastically on both versions, and is a must-have for any fan of platformers. It’s now possible to play versions of every mainline “Wonder Boy/Monster World” game on Switch, including several amazing remakes, and that’s a wonderful thing.
Gaget is a video game developer and critic. He is a neutral game reviewer.