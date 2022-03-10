SUPER BENBO QUEST: TURBO DELUXE is good and underpriced and also terrible but I don’t care. Developed by some psychopath called “Thumbtack Maniac”, it’s basically what happens when someone deliriously throws everything at the wall and improvises a Treasure game in Construct.
Benbo is a stick-figure sprite prone to rapidly careering around the screen, and their quest is a haphazard spree of pixelated carnage/tomfoolery where skeletons explode and that’s the plot. The player’s moveset is reminiscent of a slightly-janky Noitu Love, which is fitting given the level-long Noitu Love homage later on. There also seems to be a Meme Run homage, which speaks volumes about what SUPER BENBO QUEST wants to be — a game that takes a bunch of developer skill and just goes crazy.
The entire thing’s over in two hours, copy-pastes several maps, and strings setpieces and nonsensical stages together with a kind of burning motorcycle skidmark momentum. Even Distorted Travesty was a bit more reserved than this — it didn’t deliberately include bugs, it used assets from other games instead of stock and commissioned ones, and as audiovisually disjointed as it got, it still retained a little technical verisimilitude.
SUPER BENBO QUEST is full of 2010sian slapstick and intentional half-assery — text boxes are often saturated with typos, sometimes to the point of being completely incomprehensible, and the continuous vibe of your drunk uncle screaming and throwing himself out a window permeates everything, even the many over-the-top climactic bosses in the tail half. The whole thing is very replayable and distinct due to its slapdashness, wealth of memorable moments, and short runtime — definitely worth picking up, especially at its $3 price point.
