Ganbare Goemon 4: The Story of How I Became A Dancer is proof that I am gradually descending into madness. Since it’s a semi-rare Japan-exclusive Super Famicom game, I could only play it by emulating a translation-patched ROM (thanks, Aeon Genesis). Since it has the demented energy of a WarioWare or Rhythm Heaven game, it’s stuck with me even weeks after finishing my playthrough.
In Ganbare Goemon 4: The Story of How I Became A Dancer, Goemon, based on Japanese folk hero Ishikawa Goemon, must save the home planet of his giant sentient mech Impact from the villain Harakiri Seppukumaru and his minions, the Four Tsujikiri. This sounds relatively normal until I tell you that one of the main party members is a caricature of the series producer, the Four Tsujikiri are all sentient eggs, and impact is based on some particularly weird commercials for earlier Goemon games. Then we get to Seppukumaru, the “ultimate athlete,” who is a man sporting a crop-top and flipper shoes with a bomb capable of leveling a planet lodged in his gut and a weird fascination for attempting ritual suicide (which he has somehow become convinced is a sport). He wants to conquer the universe. Why? Who knows.
The primary genres of Goemon 4 are a stock platformer and some beat-em-up-style town segments. Gameplay is varied but generally janky and unresponsive. Most characters control like Simon Belmont with slightly better knees, making pitiful little jumps and running about two pixels per second faster than they walk. The extra abilities you get are fun in theory, but generally feel like more trouble than they’re worth, and minibosses have a similar stiffness to them. Out of the four playable characters, only one, Sasuke, feels intuitive to control, and later challenges get more annoying than genuinely difficult. Fortunately, this doesn’t mater much, since continues are unlimited and only set you as far back as the last checkpoint in a level.
As soundtracks go, Goemon 4 gets the job done, but never really stands out. Most songs fit the atmosphere well, but soon get grating and bleeds together. It comes across like an afterthought, which is surprising given the excellent soundtracks of prior and later Goemon games. Several aspects of Goemon 4 come across as afterthoughts, or at least strategic sacrifices for it to achieve its primary goal: being as loud and varied as possible.
Goemon 4 is more interested in cool moments than in consistency, and a lot of the time that works in its favor. You get to do things like dodge bullets from a legally-distinct Doomguy clone, play Puyo Puyo in a giant mecha, and catch Death Stars being hurled from space. This just comes at the unfortunate cost of a cavalcade of minor inconveniences. You get to kill robots on a car falling from the sky, but you have to jump on baseball bats with really specific timing first. You get to catch a robot bungee-jumping from the moon for one boss fight, but have to play Track & Field for two others. You’re in this perpetual state of turning the video-game pillow, where irritating and interesting sections and mechanics are constantly alternating. With a few minor tweaks, I feel like Goemon 4 could have been a legitimately great game, but in its high points and low points feel like they cancel each other out. That being said, I still prefer this kind of fluctuation to consistent tedium, so in the end it’s at least worth giving a shot.
Gaget is a video game developer and critic.