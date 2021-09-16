The “Alien” series is a masterclass in suspenseful and claustrophobic horror. They’re slow-building and foreboding movies, punctuated by vicious fights between the ragtag Colonial Marines and a seemingly endless swarm of Xenomorphs. The humans—with the exception of Ellen Ripley—are almost universally outnumbered, outgunned and outsmarted.
But what if the Colonial Marines were hardened, near-invulnerable Xenomorph-killing machines equipped with an arsenal of deadly weapons and powerful abilities capable of dispatching waves after waves of skittering enemies with ease?
That’s what “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” answers in a game that both masterfully captures rich atmosphere of the “Alien” series while fulfilling the power fantasy of being able to go toe-to-toe with hordes of wicked aliens and live to tell the tale. Call the ambulance! But not for me!
“Aliens: Fireteam Elite” is the latest entry into what’s been a mixed bag for video game adaptations of the movies, and you’d be well within your rights to be skeptical about an action-y adaptation. While the atmospheric horror game “Alien: Isolation” was widely considered a hit, the last action-focused game—“Aliens: Colonial Marines”—was a putrid and buggy mess that was just a downright disappointment.
“Fireteam Elite” brings an excellent level of polish with a lot of great lessons learned from other series that comes together to be a must-play for anyone who’s a fan of the “Alien” series or cooperative multiplayer shooters like “Left 4 Dead.”
You and up to two friends—you’ll get synth teammates if you’re playing alone—will go up against the bad guys in two modes: A more linear, story-driven mode where you’re fighting your way through spaceships and installations to reach your mission’s objective of defeating a big enemy or rescuing scientist, and a challenging horde mode where you’re tasked with holding out against ever-tougher waves of enemies. Both modes have escalating difficulties with the harder modes introducing friendly fire as well as plenty of other options to put new spins on each level through a card system that can do everything from double everyone’s damage—including the enemies—to replacing all the regular Xenomorphs with acid-spitting baddies.
Taken together, it means you get a load of replayability from what might otherwise feel like a limited number of maps and missions. Each player can also select from five different classes that each have their own unique weapons and abilities that can be upgraded and improved in pretty dramatic ways. And you’ll definitely need it if you hope to beat the harder difficulties.
Sound design is often an overlooked feature of video games, but it really stands out in “Fireteam Elite.” The weapons sound like they do in the movies, a satisfying mix of sci-fi and gritty realism, that make mowing down enemies a blast. But it’s the music, oh the music, that this game really nails. There’s a level with orchestral track that really cranks up the frenetic anxiety to 11.
And, sure, there’s not a whole lot of scenes in the movies where a team of three racks up more than a thousand kills in a mission but it’s a creative liberty that I’m fine with accepting in the name of a fun and engaging video game. It’s also not to say that anything about “Fireteam Elite” is a complete cakewalk either. There are several parts of the game that are incredibly difficult, requiring coordination between the team, some skill and a bit of luck.
The finale of the first series of missions ends with a desperate evacuation as a truly overwhelming rush of hulking Xenomorphs break through the defenses and shrug off your shots. That one took my gaming group about four or five tries to beat on our first playthrough, but it quickly became one of my favorite missions because it truly captured the helpless “get met outta here!” feeling that has made “Alien” a classic.
Now if only there was a little more Ripley in this game.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.