The Last of Us Part I

In the most basic of terms, The Last of Us is a zombie game set in the not-so-distant future. A mind-altering fungus has lept from bugs to humans, driving people into a violent, flesh-eating frenzy that has led to the crumbling of society as we know it.

A lot can change in a decade.

In the summer of 2013, I lived in a mosquito-ridden basement apartment where I didn’t have much more than a PlayStation 3, a TV and mosquito bites. Still, it made for one of the most memorable summers in gaming because that was when The Last of Us came out. It was a revolutionary game that paired excellent gameplay with a gripping and gritty story set in the fungus-filled future.

