Rosanne Cash

Acclaimed country music performer Rosanne Cash is in concert in Fairbanks on Saturday, March 18.

 Courtesy FCA

Families are deep mines, concealing secrets and treasures. Singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash has forged an award-winning career from what she has gleaned from her own storied family, setting impressions and memories down in song and on paper.

She’ll perform some of those songs on stage Saturday, presented by the Fairbanks Concert Association. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.