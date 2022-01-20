Twenty years ago, Bobby Lewis and Eustace Johnson agreed to come to Fairbanks to lead a gospel choir for the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. It was intended to be a one-time visit.
One year stretched into every year, every summer and winter, and 2022 will mark the 20th annual year for the popular musical duo to visit. They are here under the umbrella of Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival Winter Edition. This is just one of several workshops offered at this year’s Winter Edition for the longtime arts festival.
The gospel choir is open to anyone who loves to sing, ages 15 and older, with any level of experience. No training or ability to read music is necessary. Rehearsals are 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14-19 at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road. The performance is 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at Journey Christian Church, 1201 Hoselton Road. Register at www.fsaf.org. Cost is $80.
Steel pan
CJ Menge, a nationally known musician and instructor, will teach steel pan courses. He is the founder and executive director of Inside Out Steelband, a nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas. Since 1996, he has developed many school and community steel bands in Austin and elsewhere. He continues to serve as an artist-in-residence or director with several of these programs. He has worked with K-12 and university programs throughout the country.
For Winter Edition, he will teach Intro to Steel Pans and a more advanced class. The intro workshop is for anyone who has never had steel pan classes, as well as folks with a bit of steel pan experience. No keyboard or music-reading skills are required. Instruments will be provided for participants.
The second workshop is for students who have already developed some mastery of the pans. Music reading skills and at least one year of experience playing steel pans is required. Instruments will be provided. This workshop will be held 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14-18 at The Music Room. Cost is $85.
Marimba
Jim Levine and Jenny Stroyeck will teach marimba classes. Beginning/intermediate Zimbabwe marimba workshops will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 through March 4 at The Music Room, 407 First Ave. Cost is $75.
Advanced Zimbabwe marimba workshops will be held 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28 through March 4, also at The Music Room. Cost is $85.
Zentangle
Sandra Wescott will lead a zentangle drawing workshop.
Zentangle is a method for creating beautiful images by drawing repeating patterns. It’s easy to learn, using simple tools and a small format. It’s fun. It’s mediative and no experience is necessary.
This workshop is 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 19 at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road. Cost is $40.
Register for all these workshops at www.fsaf.org. Masking is required at all workshops and performances for participants and guest instructors as part of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival’s Covid policy.