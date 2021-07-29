A perfect summer Wednesday consists of good food, good music and good cocktails. This is what Goldie’s Road Show is all about: bringing together the best of the summer experiences.
Filled with sunshine and a good crowd of people, Alaska Salmon Bake welcomed the event on July 14, with a performance from Emily Anderson & The Muskox Riders completing the picture.
“The songs are just so beautiful,” said Inna Rivain, who had been dancing and smiling to Anderson’s songs. “I feel like the music is seeping into my soul.”
Rivain said that she saw Anderson’s performance when she first came to Alaska and felt connected to it right away.
“She is a masterful songwriter,” Rivain said about Anderson.
For Fabian Phillips, Anderson is also a familiar face and voice.
“We saw her at Music in the Garden, weeks ago, and she’s good,” he said. “ It’s also nice to be able to be outside, especially since it turned out sunny today.”
Sipping a Goldie’s cocktail, Phillips said he really enjoyed seeing how Goldie’s can now take their van to other events.
“And it’s great to have live music again,” he added.
With about 50 to a 100 visitors, the July show was better than the one before, now that the weather improved, said the co-owner of Goldie’s, Ryan Holiday.
“Last time we got thunderstorms that kind of shut the whole thing down but that was a bit of an anomaly,” he said. “This is what we usually get,” he added, pointing to the filled outside tables.
“Everything’s going really well,” Holiday said. “We’re super excited to have Emily Anderson with us partnering up here with the Salmon Bake and putting on a really good event.”
Holiday explained that after the last year, a lot of businesses have been struggling, one group of them being hospitality businesses and the other music industry.
“We’ve made a big push to really kind of support some local musicians this summer and partnering up with a salmon bake and bringing everyone together,” he said.
The next Goldie’s Road Show is Aug. 11 at the Salmon Bake and features the musical group Shagg. Drinks and food are 5-9 p.m. and music is 6-8 p.m. Cover is $15 at the door, and children are admitted free but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.