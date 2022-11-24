Golden Valley Electric Association’s Holiday Lights Contest is back for another year.
The rules are simple. Submit one photograph to pr@gvea.com or by direct message on Facebook. To participate in the contest, you must be an active GVEA member, meaning you must receive electric from GVEA.
Decorations must be from this year, and all entries must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 21. The entry with the most likes 5 p.m. Dec. 28, will be declared the winner. The entry with the second-most likes will win second place, and the entry with the third-most likes will win third place. The first-, second- and third-place prizes are $300, $200 and $100, respectively, in GVEA electric credit. Winners will be contacted by GVEA after the contest ends.
GVEA also reserves the right to disqualify any content deemed inappropriate. Once received, photos become property of GVEA. Photos will be posted to the GVEA Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GoldenValleyElectric.
For more information, see the GVEA Facebook page.