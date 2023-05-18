Thar’s an old musical favorite at the Palace back in town, buckaroos! Dadgum, you’re going to love the new twists and turns you’ll see in the time-honored Fairbanks classic, “Golden Heart Revue.”

The Palace Theatre in Pioneer Park begins its season May 24 at 8:15 p.m. On May 25, the doors fly open for a ship-shape charity performance. All proceeds benefit the renovation of the S.S. Nenana. May 26 is Locals Night, and tickets sell for $10 with Fairbanks identification.

