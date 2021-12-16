Golden Heart Performing Arts is celebrating 6 sold out shows of the 4th annual “Winter Solstice Soiree, an Evening of Aerial and Acrobatic Entertainment.” The shows will be performed Dec. 16-19 and celebrates the increasing sunlight coming to Fairbanks.
“Dreams are a succession of images, ideas, emotions, and sensations that usually occur involuntarily in the mind during certain stages of sleep. Step into the darkest part of winter where only the wildest dreams come true,” wrote Golden Heart Performing Arts on the upcoming shows. “Watch the moonrise, shedding light onto a young girl living through her dream utopias and dystopias with over twenty aerial and acrobatic acts. She is guided by a Raven, the creator of the world and the bringer of daylight as she awakens from what seems to have been a reality.”
Each show is 2 hours in length and will have a live DJ. Performers range from 7 years of age to adult. Choreographed, produced and performed by up-and-coming local Fairbanks talent in the newest state-of-the-art facility, Golden Heart Performing Arts.
For more information, go to bit.ly/30qaOAH.