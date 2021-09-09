Girls on the Run registration for the fall season is now open for participants and volunteer coaches. This physical activity-based, positive youth development program inspires girls in the third through fifth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. Volunteer coaches use running games to help participants choose positive friends, make healthy choices and serve their community.
In Fairbanks, the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living has coordinated Girls on the Run for eight seasons and has impacted the lives of hundreds of participants. This season, Girls on the Run participants can register for The Academy team or for the virtual team. Anyone who can walk, skip, roll, or run can benefit from these activities.
Practices start on Sept. 27, and teams meet twice weekly for one hour/practice. The 10-week season will culminate in a 5K that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth. Covid permitting, all teams will celebrate together at a fun party with food and music.
Any girl can request a full or half scholarship to cover the program fee. The program fee includes registration for the 5K, a shirt, a water bottle and snacks at each practice. Virtual participants will receive the Zoom link with the email address used to register. To sign up a participant or volunteer to coach a team, visit safefairbanks.org/girls-on-the-run
Girls on the Run has served over 1.2 million girls since its inception in 1996.