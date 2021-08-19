The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute’s 75th anniversary celebration is taking place 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, with public events, tours and activities planned.
The event includes activities and information at booths staffed by the Alaska Satellite Facility, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary; Alaska Earthquake Center; Alaska Volcano Observatory; Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration; Poker Flat Research Range; and the Snow, Ice and Permafrost Group.
It will take place on the lawn in front of the Elvey Building on the West Ridge at UAF, with a short opening ceremony at 2:30 p.m., followed by a survival suit challenge at 5 p.m. Opening ceremony speakers include UA interim President Pat Pitney, UAF Chancellor Dan White, UAF interim Vice Chancellor of Research Nettie La Belle-Hamer, Geophysical Institute Director Robert McCoy, state Sen. Scott Kawasaki, state Rep. Adam Wool (tentative), and Steve Masterman, director of the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys
For more information, call 907-474-7185.