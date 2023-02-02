Two musical performances are slated for the Music and More series at First United Methodist Church this weekend, Feb. 4 and 5. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged for these family-friendly performances.
Local smash favorites Kinky Slinky will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. This wild and talented group plays a stylistically eclectic mix of genre-defying originals peppered with reimagined mashups of classics from the rock, folks and Americana genres, adapted for their unusual instrumentation of cello, guitar, bass and kick drum.
Kinky Slinky is dedicated to delivering a playfully entertaining experience for audiences of all ages.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, professional saxophonist Maureen Walsh, a classical saxophone instructor and performing artist from the Washington D.C. area, will present a recital featuring Spanish music for classical saxophone. Her selections include pieces by Astor Piazzolla, Pablo de Sarasota and Camille Saint-Saens.
She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and graduate performance diploma from Peabody Conservatory. Walsh teaches at the Levine School of Music and plays in the DC Capital Wind Symphony.
Accompanying her will be internationally renowned pianist Thomas Pandolfi. A Steinway recording artist and Juilliard graduate, Pandolfi is an active soloist and recitalist in the Washington D.C. area and abroad. He also maintains a teaching studio.
The performance will be held in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 915 Second Ave. in downtown Fairbanks.
Looking ahead, Music and More will offer Will Putnam, folk singer/songwriter at 7 p.m. March 4. The evening is titled, “The view from the middle of nowhere — An Evening with Will Putnam.”
In late April, Music and More will present Lathrop High School musicians just before they perform for the Alaska School Activities Association competition.
For more information on the performances, call 907 479-5118.
