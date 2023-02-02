Two musical performances are slated for the Music and More series at First United Methodist Church this weekend, Feb. 4 and 5. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged for these family-friendly performances.

Local smash favorites Kinky Slinky will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. This wild and talented group plays a stylistically eclectic mix of genre-defying originals peppered with reimagined mashups of classics from the rock, folks and Americana genres, adapted for their unusual instrumentation of cello, guitar, bass and kick drum.

