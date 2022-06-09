Write. Create. Act.
A free theater workshop, hosted by Denali Education Center, will merge those three concepts into a performance through the guidance of two successful theater professionals from Ohio University.
Erratic Workshop: Mile Marker 237 will be led by playwright, actor and educator Merri Biechler and Shelley Delaney, professional actor, director and educator/acting teacher. They will take participants on a creative journey from writing ideas to building those ideas into a performance.
The first session takes place 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday. It explores and merges the roles of playwright and actor. The theme/prompt “fireweed” is the focus of this meeting, which will discuss and share the writing process. The first session is a Zoom meeting.
“Don’t let the virtual setting put you off,” organizers said. “It will be a round-robin of sharing, laughing, exploring and maybe even singing. Get your creative juice flowing and get excited.”
The second session, over a period from July 19 to July 30, is in-person and will focus on devising and performance.
In an introductory video on Denali Education Center’s website at www.denali.org, the two theater professionals share how excited they are to collaborate with Alaskans.
“We are so excited to come and do some work in a different space,” said Shelley Delaney in the video. “We want to hear about your space, your lives.”
The main idea is to create a 3-5 minute performance based on the prompt “fireweed.” It can be a play, a song or just an idea. And the participant doesn’t have to perform the piece.
“It is putting down on paper something that sparks an idea that you want to communicate with the audience,” said Merri Biechler. “it can be a conversation starter or it can be very personal.”
Ideally participants will have the start of an idea by the June 18 Zoom meeting.
“We would love to hear your work aloud,” said Delaney. “So we lose our self-consciousness about using our own voices.”
For more information, contact Denali Education Center at www.denali.org.