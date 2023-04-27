Everyone is invited to a family friendly, hour-long, free performance of marimba music at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at Raven Landing, 1222 Cowles St.
The local “Severende” ensemble features the South African music of Zimbabwe where, in the Shona language, marimba means “the wood that sings.”
Learn about marimbas, Zimbabwe, and why many Fairbanksans play this music.
This is part of the monthly “Last Friday at Raven Landing” music series of free concerts, sponsored by the College Rotary Club of Fairbanks, to celebrate the diverse music and musicians of our community.
