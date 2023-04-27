Marimba

Marimba instructors Jim Levine, left, and Jenny Stroyeck. Photo courtesy Cindy Wentworth

Everyone is invited to a family friendly, hour-long, free performance of marimba music at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at Raven Landing, 1222 Cowles St.

The local “Severende” ensemble features the South African music of Zimbabwe where, in the Shona language, marimba means “the wood that sings.”

