A fourth Friday art event is helping support a mental healthy agency in Interior Alaska.

Works by local artists as well as a selection of desserts, gift certificates and items donated by the Fairbanks community will be available for purchase or auction at the The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Fairbanks’ September Fourth Friday Silent Auction & Buy It Now night. It’s 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Pioneer Park Civic Center. There is no admission charge to attend. Music and refreshments are also part of the night.