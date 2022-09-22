A fourth Friday art event is helping support a mental healthy agency in Interior Alaska.
Works by local artists as well as a selection of desserts, gift certificates and items donated by the Fairbanks community will be available for purchase or auction at the The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Fairbanks’ September Fourth Friday Silent Auction & Buy It Now night. It’s 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Pioneer Park Civic Center. There is no admission charge to attend. Music and refreshments are also part of the night.
The art event features works by fiber artists Karen Malone and Kate Lamal, watercolors by Matt Moberly, mixed media pieces by Kim Krinke and works by alcohol ink artist Betty Dupee, and attendees can bid on various silent auction items. Proceeds go back to help NAMI Fairbanks.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. For 39 years, NAMI Fairbanks has provided advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that individuals and families affected by mental illness can live fulfilling lives supported by a community care. NAMI Fairbanks programs include support meetings each month, a lending library and University of Alaska Fairbanks scholarships. NAMI Fairbanks also works with other agencies to offer Crisis Intervention Training for law enforcement and oversees applications for mini-grants awarded by the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority. They charge no fees for services or programs and are supported by the community and donations from members and local businesses. Friday’s art event and auction is their major annual fundraiser.