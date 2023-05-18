Fort Wainwright is gearing up to host its annual summer concert on June 2, and this year, it promises to be a crowd-pleaser. The concert, organized by the Fort Wainwright Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation in partnership with Army Entertainment, is free and open to the public. It will take place at the Chena Bend Golf Course on Fort Wainwright.
The highlight of the concert will be the Emmy Award-winning and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer, who will be performing his quadruple-platinum hit “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).” Country singer Frankie Ballard, known for his number one singles “Sunshine & Whiskey,” Helluva Life,” and “Young & Crazy,” will also be performing.
Doors to the concert open at 4:30 p.m., and the national anthem will be performed at 5:55 p.m. This year, the event will feature a play area, “Playland,” with inflatables which will be available for all ages, including adults, at a cost of $15 per person. Wristbands for the play area can be purchased in advance at the Last Frontier Community Activity Center or on the day of the event at the information booth.
Since seating is self-provided, attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or camp chairs. Folding camp chairs will be available for purchase at the concert. Outside food and beverages will not be allowed, but various food trucks, family readiness groups, and the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation tent will offer refreshments for purchase. Reusable water bottles can be filled at the water station or purchased at the information booth. Credit cards and cash will be accepted for payment, and ATMs will not be available on-site.
Access to the post for the concert will only be through Montgomery Gate, and positive photo identification will be required for entry. Visitors should be prepared for random vehicle inspections and bag checks. Also, firearms, marijuana and other prohibited items such as glow sticks, large umbrellas, and fireworks are not allowed on the premises.
The Fort Wainwright summer concert is a family-friendly event, featuring top-tier musical performances and a range of activities for all ages. Concertgoers are cautioned against purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources and reminded to comply with post access regulations. The event is expected to draw a large crowd, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot and enjoy an unforgettable evening of entertainment.