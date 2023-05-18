Fort Wainwright is gearing up to host its annual summer concert on June 2, and this year, it promises to be a crowd-pleaser. The concert, organized by the Fort Wainwright Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation in partnership with Army Entertainment, is free and open to the public. It will take place at the Chena Bend Golf Course on Fort Wainwright.

The highlight of the concert will be the Emmy Award-winning and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer, who will be performing his quadruple-platinum hit “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).” Country singer Frankie Ballard, known for his number one singles “Sunshine & Whiskey,” Helluva Life,” and “Young & Crazy,” will also be performing.