Locals will get a chance to attend the Fort Wainwright Summer Concert June 10 as the Army post opens to the general public.
Headlining this year’s summer concert will be 21-year-old rapper 24kGoldn, of San Francisco. Country music artist Hunter Hayes will join him as a special guest.
This is the first time since 2019 the summer concert has been open to the civilian community. The 2020 concert was canceled due to the pandemic, and the 2021 concert was limited to only DOD ID card holders as a Covid mitigation measure.
“Now that we are in a lower transmission risk category, we deemed it safe to welcome a wider population back on post for the event,” said Eve Baker with Fort Wainwright’s public affairs office.
24kGoldn, who’s real name is Golden Landis Von Jones, rose to fame in 2019 with the success of his single “Valentino,” hitting 92 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. His hit single “Mood” spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with over 1.9 billion streams to date. He has performed live on the Jimmy Fallon, Ellen and Jimmy Kimmel shows.
While a rapper, 24kGoldn’s music spans different genres. In a 2020 interview with the Daily Trojan, he said “depending on what song you listen to, my music can be described different ways.” He told Rolling Stone Magazine’s Ethan Millman in 2021 that people “can’t box me in” when it comes to his music.
Hayes, the country artist, earned a solid reputation as a multi-instrumentalist and platinum-selling recording artist from Louisiana. His music bridges multiple genres, including country-pop, R&B, blues and pop rock. His self-titled album debuted in 2011 and has sold 1.1 million; the album’s most successful single, “Wanted,” has garnered more than 3.5 million.
The achievement earned him a spot at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs; his success as a songwriter and instrumentalist led Billboard to label him “leader of Country Music’s Revolution” in 2014.
If you go
The concert will be held at the Chena Bend Golf Course on Fort Wainwright. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online until June 8 and at the entrance on June 10 starting at 4 p.m. Concertgoers can save $10 by purchasing tickets in advance.
General public tickets are $30 purchased online and $5 for people with Department of Defense ID cards, including military retirees. Concertgoers 14 years and older require a ticket; guests 13 years and younger are admitted free.
Seating for the event is self-provided. Patrons are welcome to bring blankets or camp/beach chairs and stools. Folding camp chairs will be available for purchase at the concert for 10 tokens.
Food and beverages will also be available for purchase with tokens, and each token costs $1. Tokens can be purchased online or at the concert and are the only currency that will be accepted from all vendors like food trucks, MWR food/beverage tents, and the Romper Room area. All tokens are nonrefundable.
Tickets purchased at the concert will cost $10 for DOD guests and $40 for non-DOD guests.
Romper Room of Fairbanks will be at the concert, bringing along bounce houses, obstacle courses and its popular Toxic Crush feature for the kids. The cost for the inflatables area is $15 for unlimited play. The area is open to all ages, including adults. All youth must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times while inside the Romper Room area.
Security measures
Since the event is on a military installation, security measures are in place, according to a Fort Wainwright news release. Special event access to the post will only be through Badger Gate located on Badger Road. Installation access via Badger Gate will require positive photo identification for all patrons inside the vehicle. All passengers 18 years and older will be asked to show a government-issued photo ID when coming through the gate.
Visitors should be prepared for random vehicle inspections, as well as bag checks being implemented.
Patrons will be directed to Ladd Army Airfield for event parking and will depart the concert through Badger Gate. Vehicles not removed from the airfield by 10 p.m. will be towed free of charge to an adjacent parking lot.
An extensive list of prohibited items includes: alcohol, firearms, knives and other weapons, marijuana or illegal drugs or substances, outside food and beverages, bottles, cans and beverage containers including water, aerosol cans, fireworks, wagons, glow sticks, drones, canopies and tens, large umbrellas, camelback-style hydration packs, all cameras and video equipment (excluding cellphones, selfie sticks, banners on flags or poles, skateboards, longboards, scooters and hoverboards. Pets are not permitted except for service animals.
“While some items can be left in cars, marijuana products of any kind are not allowed on post at all, so visitors with marijuana in their vehicles will be turned away at the gate,” said Eve Baker with Fort Wainwright’s public affairs office.
For more information, visit wainwright.armymwr.com and search for the “programs” tab.