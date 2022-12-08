"Tango on the Edge" by Karlis Isle

“Tango on the Edge” by Karlis Isle won first place in the single-block competition at the 2022 World Ice Art Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Photo by Karen Clautice

With Covid largely in the rearview mirror and dark winter days ahead, dancing is making a comeback. Ballroom and swing dance, along with country styles, are resurging around Fairbanks.

One dance style in particular, the Argentine tango, is also gaining a foothold.