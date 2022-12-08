With Covid largely in the rearview mirror and dark winter days ahead, dancing is making a comeback. Ballroom and swing dance, along with country styles, are resurging around Fairbanks.
One dance style in particular, the Argentine tango, is also gaining a foothold.
Tango’s humble origin was popularized in the social dancehalls Buenos Aries during a period of economic severity and strife 100 years ago. Initialized as a form of escapism, it has evolved internationally as one of the most complex and satisfying dances. Its intricacy is rooted in complicated footwork, robust framing and proper weightshifting. Unlike most ballroom styles, the Argentine tango is an improvisational blend of balance and trust between leader and follower. It can be an intimidating dance for beginners.
A special Argentine tango Christmas dance will be held Friday, Dec. 9, at Heatstream Yoga in Campus Mall, 6777 College Road, Suite 11. An absolute beginner’s class starts at 8 p.m. followed by a social tango. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Call 907-474-8108 for more information.