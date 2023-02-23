The Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department and the Greater Fairbanks NAACP are joining to show the movie “Till” in celebration of Black History Month.
The showing is 2 p.m. Sunday in Pioneer Park’s Alaska Centennial Center.
“Till” is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley, an educator and activist who pursued justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son, Emmett, in 1955. “Till” was written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu, who was raised in Fairbanks and was a student of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Theatre & Film Department before earning her MFA in directing from Temple University.
Chukwu produced her first feature film, “Alaskaland,” in 2012 when she was a student at UAF. While Chukwu herself won’t be able to join the audience because she will be attending the Screen Actors Guild awards, her UAF professor, Maya Salganek, will speak briefly about how the award-winning movie is connected to Fairbanks.
While the movie may be too strong for young children, teens and young adults are encouraged to learn about this moment in American history. This event is free to the public. The Parks and Recreation Department will have bottled water and popcorn available. Seats at the Pioneer Park Alaska Centennial Theatre are on a first-come, first-served basis.
The collaboration is credited to Recreation Specialist Heather Jensen, who contacted the NAACP branch about a collaboration for Black History Month. The NAACP features prominently in the story of Mamie Till-Bradley. Greater Fairbanks NAACP will have volunteers staffing a table before and after the movie for anyone who wants to learn about their organization and how to get involved.
For more information, see the Fairbanks NAACP website, FairbanksNAACP.org, or the Parks and Recreation website, fnsb.gov/812/Parks-Recreation.